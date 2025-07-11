Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Jordan’s New Hybrid Sneaker Is All About Texture

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

What happens when you take two legendary Nike Jordan sneakers and smash them together to create one? Allow the Jordan CMFT Era to show you.  

Pulling DNA from the Air Jordan 1’s midfoot styling, the CMFT Era also features the forefoot, collar, and heel details of the Air Jordan 6.

Shop Jordan CMFT ERA

The shoe's mesh base ensures breathability, while rough-textured suede overlays bring a bit more dimension and a slightly shaggy, rugged feel to the sneaker.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Jordan CMFT Era arrives just in time to ride the wave of Jordan nostalgia. (This is the year that the Jordan 1 turns 40, after all.)

Nike
1 / 3

By reinterpreting the Jordan heritage of performance basketball footwear and merging it with lifestyle adaptability, it brings a new twist to a storied diffusion line.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This is not another retro, but a freshly created everyday essential with subtle references to the past.

The Jordan CMFT Era, available now on Nike’s website for $120, is a texture-heavy combination of two stalwart sneaker classics.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Sold out
NikePegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
$185.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Air Jordan 40 Sneaker Looks Its Age (In a Good Way)
  • The Imperfect Perfection of a "Rare" Jordan Sneaker
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Nike SB's Wildest Hybrid, the Skate-Ready Jordan 4, Is Suddenly Back
  • Union LA's Brilliant Hybrid Jordan Sneakers Are Pure Art
What To Read Next
  • At PFW, HUGO FORWARD x Zellerfeld Rubberized the Runway
  • Jordan’s New Hybrid Sneaker Is All About Texture
  • Mules So Sleek You Won't Believe They're Dr. Martens
  • Nike’s OG Chunky Dad Shoe Is Too Good To Disappear
  • New Balance’s Dad Shoes Are Extra Powerful as Chunky Dad Slides
  • The adidas Superstar Is Now a Skate Shoe — a Luxe One at That
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now