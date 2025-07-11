Jordan’s New Hybrid Sneaker Is All About Texture

What happens when you take two legendary Nike Jordan sneakers and smash them together to create one? Allow the Jordan CMFT Era to show you.

Pulling DNA from the Air Jordan 1’s midfoot styling, the CMFT Era also features the forefoot, collar, and heel details of the Air Jordan 6.

The shoe's mesh base ensures breathability, while rough-textured suede overlays bring a bit more dimension and a slightly shaggy, rugged feel to the sneaker.

The Jordan CMFT Era arrives just in time to ride the wave of Jordan nostalgia. (This is the year that the Jordan 1 turns 40, after all.)

By reinterpreting the Jordan heritage of performance basketball footwear and merging it with lifestyle adaptability, it brings a new twist to a storied diffusion line.

This is not another retro, but a freshly created everyday essential with subtle references to the past.

The Jordan CMFT Era, available now on Nike’s website for $120, is a texture-heavy combination of two stalwart sneaker classics.

