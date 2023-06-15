Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Cult Designer Verdy Just Became BLACKPINK's Artistic Director

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

If you don't know the name Verdy, prepare to learn. The cultishly popular Japanese graphic artist just accepted perhaps his biggest gig ever as he joins BLACKPINK as the world-conquering K-Pop group's artistic director.

The news was announced on June 15 by way of a brief press release, which revealed that Verdy will create "an exclusive capsule collection" for BLACKPINK's ongoing BORNPINK world tour, promoting the album of the same name.

Verdy will "create a world that merges his distinct artistic touch with Blackpink’s ultra feminine aesthetic," according to the statement. So, who is Verdy?

Primarily known for his Wasted Youth and Girl's Don't Cry brands, Verdy is a multihyphenate prodigy schooled in the art of streetwear by peers like NIGO and Hiroshi Fujiwara of fragment design fame.

Prior to 2019, Verdy was an IYKYK talent. But, just a few short years later, his jaw-droppingly extensive resume included collaborations with Instagram, Nike, Coachella, Dover Street Market, Levi's, Budweiser, Paris Saint-Germain, UNDERCOVER, and even Steiff, the teddy bear company.

Verdy has also knocked out some comparatively deep collaborative cuts with the likes of NEEDLES, Blackmeans, Phingerin, and Whimsy Socks. If Verdy's big-name collaborations have earned him mainstream streetwear appeal, his low-key team-ups are what's earned him respect from the heads.

Famous fans run the gamut from A$AP Rocky to Post Malone, who tapped Verdy to design some of his merch. Verdy's reign as BLACKPINK's artistic director promises to be especially in-depth, though.

This isn't Verdy's introduction to BLACKPINK, either, as the pair previously connected for a BORNPINK listening party in 2022 and a have reportedly been in touch for several years.

It's actually quite a clever move for BLACKPINK to bring in Verdy: no other K-Pop group of BLACKPINK's scale or influence is working with an artistic director of Verdy's scale.

Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

BLACKPINK is already world-famous and the apple of every luxury brand's eye, but Verdy can offer the group the clout that comes with being a street-savvy designer on the cutting-edge of culture.

Perhaps he can even set up some big BLACKPINK collaborations down the road. BLACKPINK Nike Dunks? BLACKPINK Levi's jeans? All within the realm of possibility, and all guaranteed to sell out immediately.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    These AirPods Max Bags Aren't For Your Headphones

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    First Look: ERL's First-Ever In-House Sneaker

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Margiela's Boots Are Made For Wading (& That's Just What They'll Do)

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Your Summer Sandal Rotation Needs to Include A Pair Of Birkenstocks

    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Stop, Sip, & Samba at Pharrell & adidas' New Cafe

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Fashion Week? More Like Pharrell Week

    • Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023