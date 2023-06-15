Cult Designer Verdy Just Became BLACKPINK's Artistic Director

If you don't know the name Verdy, prepare to learn. The cultishly popular Japanese graphic artist just accepted perhaps his biggest gig ever as he joins BLACKPINK as the world-conquering K-Pop group's artistic director.

The news was announced on June 15 by way of a brief press release, which revealed that Verdy will create "an exclusive capsule collection" for BLACKPINK's ongoing BORNPINK world tour, promoting the album of the same name.

Verdy will "create a world that merges his distinct artistic touch with Blackpink’s ultra feminine aesthetic," according to the statement. So, who is Verdy?

Primarily known for his Wasted Youth and Girl's Don't Cry brands, Verdy is a multihyphenate prodigy schooled in the art of streetwear by peers like NIGO and Hiroshi Fujiwara of fragment design fame.

Prior to 2019, Verdy was an IYKYK talent. But, just a few short years later, his jaw-droppingly extensive resume included collaborations with Instagram, Nike, Coachella, Dover Street Market, Levi's, Budweiser, Paris Saint-Germain, UNDERCOVER, and even Steiff, the teddy bear company.

Verdy has also knocked out some comparatively deep collaborative cuts with the likes of NEEDLES, Blackmeans, Phingerin, and Whimsy Socks. If Verdy's big-name collaborations have earned him mainstream streetwear appeal, his low-key team-ups are what's earned him respect from the heads.

Famous fans run the gamut from A$AP Rocky to Post Malone, who tapped Verdy to design some of his merch. Verdy's reign as BLACKPINK's artistic director promises to be especially in-depth, though.

This isn't Verdy's introduction to BLACKPINK, either, as the pair previously connected for a BORNPINK listening party in 2022 and a have reportedly been in touch for several years.

It's actually quite a clever move for BLACKPINK to bring in Verdy: no other K-Pop group of BLACKPINK's scale or influence is working with an artistic director of Verdy's scale.

BLACKPINK is already world-famous and the apple of every luxury brand's eye, but Verdy can offer the group the clout that comes with being a street-savvy designer on the cutting-edge of culture.

Perhaps he can even set up some big BLACKPINK collaborations down the road. BLACKPINK Nike Dunks? BLACKPINK Levi's jeans? All within the realm of possibility, and all guaranteed to sell out immediately.