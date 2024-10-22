H&M Is Re-Releasing Its Best Designer Collabs

Didn't get a chance to snag that H&M x Versace bomber jacket in 2011? This month, H&M is giving shoppers a second chance to shop its coveted designer collaborations, from Maison Martin Margiela to Simone Rocha.

Starting on Thursday, the retailer will drop pre-loved pieces from its vast archive of luxury team-ups at a series of in-store activations. The initiative will kick off on October 24 at H&M's Paris store on Rue Lafayette and travel around the world to cities including London, New York City, and Berlin. (For the full schedule, keep scrolling.)

For those who won't be able to make it in-person, the final re-release will take place on H&M's website on October 31.

When H&M introduced its first designer collaboration — a collection guest-designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld — back in 2004, a masstige retailer teaming up with an ultra-luxurious maison was a novel concept.

H&M's idea to bridge the worlds of high street and high fashion was a hit. The company would go on to launch a new designer collaboration each year (the most recent being Rabanne), a tentpole moment that influenced brands like UNIQLO and Target to pursue collaborations of their own.

Now, shoppers can re-discover the most iconic pieces from H&M's entire catalogue of designer collections — including Karl Lagerfeld, Versace, Comme des Garçons, Lanvin, and Balmain.

While it's not clear what pieces will be available at which stores, the selection will span outerwear, separates, and shoes.

Historically, H&M's designer collabs have been buzzy affairs, attracting long lines and pushy crowds on release day. So if you're hoping to secure a piece from its upcoming drops, we recommend showing up on the early side.

1st drop: France – Paris Lafayette, Thursday 24 October

2nd drop: UK – London Regent Street, Friday 25 October

3rd drop: Italy – Milan Duomo, Saturday 26 October

4th drop: United States - New York Soho, Sunday 27 October

5th drop: Spain – Barcelona Paseo de Gracia, Monday 28 October

6th drop: Sweden – Stockholm Götgatan/Drottninggatan, Tuesday 29 October

7th drop: Germany – Berlin Mitte, Wednesday 30 October

8th drop: Online – HM.com, Thursday 31 October