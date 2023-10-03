Sign up to never miss a drop
It's True: Rabanne Is H&M's Next Designer Collaborator

in Style

Indeed, the Rabanne (formerly Paco Rabanne) x H&M collaboration is happening.

Following whispers of the team-up, Rabanne and H&M officially officially announced the news with a Paris Fashion Week bash attended by famous faces like Cher, Jared Leto, Damson Idris, and Elle Fanning.

At the star-studded affair, Rabanne and H&M offered guests exclusive glimpses at the forthcoming collaborative collection, which remains largely under wraps to the public.

Here's what we do know: Rabanne x H&M will launch on H&M's website on November 9, offering a collection of womenswear, menswear, shoes, accessories, and even home goods.

We're expecting some shimmery disco ball dresses ('cause what's a Rabanne collection without one) and other party-worthy pieces, which will be arriving just in time for New Years, we might add.

New Year's ball? Psh, you are the ball, honey.

Rabanne's collaboration follows a few buzzy H&M link-ups, including the Heron Preston project and the sexy AF Mugler collection (yes, those skin-tight jeans included).

Since 2004, H&M designer collaborations have kept fashion folk on their toes, offering widely accessible, noteworthy capsules by Marni, Simone Rocha, COMME des GARCONS, and Maison Margiela, to name a few.

Now, Rabanne is joining the H&M roster.

