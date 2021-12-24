Thanks to Hajime Sorayama, BAPE is the Sexiest Robot

Hajime Sorayama stays busy! In what feels like mere moments after celebrating The Weeknd's Echoes of Silence, BAPE is getting a head-to-toe "Sexy Robot" treatment.

You've got to admire the work rate of Sorayama; the artist has kept his finger on the trigger throughout the year, delivering some of the industry's most fun collaborations, knowing no boundaries to possibility.

As mentioned, in celebration of The Weeknd's Echoes of Silence turning ten, Sorayama transformed the star into one of his iconic robots for the eponymous title track's first official music video, with a full merch line accompanying the visual treatment.

This team-up comes hot off the back of the Japanese artist's Li-Ning collab and sends us hurtling towards a full "Sexy Robots" BAPE wardrobe.

A pairing of icons, the collection is almost the greatest hits of BAPE and Sorayama – Shark hoodies, Ape Head tees, SK8 STAs, and silver metallic robot vibes. What more could you want?

Within the line-up, you'll find all of your streetwear essentials (all of them), from short and long sleeve graphic t-shirts, sweatshirts, the eternal Shark hoodie, sweatpants, beanies, and straight-out of the Supreme playbook, a three-pack of skate decks.

Perhaps the pièce de résistance is the silver-wrapped SK8 STA, which is a near-replication of Hajime's remix of the original BAPE STA.

You'll have plenty of time to put your Christmas money aside to shop the Hajime Sorayama x BAPE collection, which lands online on December 26.