Hajime Sorayama Turned The Weeknd Into a Sexy Robot

The Weeknd is celebrating the ten-year anniversary of Echoes of Silence — the singer's third mixtape, released in his fledging days of fame — with the help of Hajime Sorayama.

A decade later, the mixtape's eponymous title track finally has a music video, directed by Sorayama. Harkening to the artist's "Sexy Robot" series, the visual stars a mechanized version of The Weeknd, done up in chrome and brass.

Naturally, his robot-ified persona wastes no time in pining over a curvaceous android, whom it seems he can't get through to.

Aside from the video, Sorayama and The Weeknd have also debuted a collection of merch celebrating the Grammy-winner's milestone.

A vinyl of Echoes of Silence comes packaged with special cover art from Sorayama, also featured on apparel including bomber jackets, hoodies, and T-shirts, all available for a limited time on The Weeknd's web store.

The duo even teamed up on a special Be@rbrick figurine of The Weeknd, available in 1000, 400, and 100 percent sizing (measuring at 27, 11, and two inches tall, respectively).

The music video and merch collection come as The Weeknd gets in on the NFT craze with a series of "Blinding Lights"-inspired digital collectibles.

Strangely enough, he decided to create the NFTs with Autograph, a platform created by none other than controversial Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. It does check out, though, because The Weeknd currently sits on Autograph's Board of Directors.

Currently up for auction on Opensea, the NFTs include a series of trading cards, as well as digital version of The Weeknd's recent Billboard magazine cover. Prices seem to be hovering at around 1 Ethereum, approximately $4,000.

Also in non-musical pursuits, The Weeknd is working on producing, co-writing, and starring in an HBO series by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.