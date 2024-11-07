BAPE Made an Extremely Unlikely adidas Sneaker Ridiculously Fly

BAPE's streetwear steeze has found an unlikely landing place on adidas' Orketro sneaker.

The BAPE x adidas Orketro Brazil is a striking sneaker with a Brazil-inspired colorway that further enriches the legacy of this head-turning sneaker.

On its own, the adidas Orketro sneaker is already a bold and techy stepper, boasting a futuristic silhouette and flame-like overlays.

The BAPE x adidas Orketro Brazil, available on adidas' website November 15 for $200, features enamel leather, true to BAPE's ruggedly dapper style and the Three Stripes are replaced with BAPE's "Sta" logo.

BAPE's beautifully bold design pallet combined with Orketro's funky build and a sprinkle of saucy colorways, you get a super fly sneaker that's unlike anything we've seen in previous BAPE and adidas collab.

See, BAPE and adidas go way back.

But in the past, BAPE has souped up more popular adidas sneaker silhouettes that already had preexisting clout in the sneaker world.

Take the ultra-chunky Jumbo Skate, for example, a beloved adidas sneaker BAPE-d out to the max. The adidas Superstar and the NMD_R1 also went through similar transformations.

The Orketro's lack of notoriety is far from a drawback through.

In fact, its rarity in the sneaker space makes this collaboration all the more enticing.

Its streetwear meets heritage wrapped up in an ultra-cool sneaker.