Han Kjøbenhavn Enters the Matrix for Pre-FW22

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Han Kjøbenhavn
That Matrix party you've got booked on the calendar? Sorted. Han Kjøbenhavn's Pre-FW22 collection has everything your Neo and Trinity cosplays require, with a healthy touch of Scandi cool for good measure.

When it comes to Scandinavian fashion, it's hard to miss. Between Sweden, Denmark, and Norway, style, and design sensibilities are at their heights, offering some of the cleanest brands on the market. Don't believe me? You can thank Scans for Our Legacy, Acne Studios, Holzweiler, Norse Projects, Rains, Soulland, Wood Wood, and Helly Hansen, just to name a few.

Basically, these nations know how to put together brands. A generous handful of those mentioned reign specifically from the streets of Copenhagen. From cross cultures to the street's iconic architecture, there's definitely something in the air, and whatever that is is shared by Han Kjøbenhavn.

Born in 2008, Han Kjøbenhavn has been pushing its own design language onto the global scene for well over a decade, cementing itself amongst alumni of Scandinavian designers worthy of note.

For its Pre-FW22 collection, styles that would slot into whichever film falls under The Matrix franchise next are all the rage. Built from the ground up for both men's and women's categories, the collection spans everything from eyewear to leather accessories, pants, outerwear, and all in-between.

Leather and denim are generously applied throughout the offering, with several appearances within outerwear, where trenches, bombers, and coats are rendered black – of course.

Get yourself ready for the moment the sun dips back inside, and peep the full Han Kjøbenhavn Pre-FW22 offering over at Tessuti now.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
