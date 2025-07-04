An Artful Nike Dunk, Decked Out in Handmade Harris Tweed

Nike’s latest Dunk Low comes with a Scottish artisan’s seal of approval.

For Fall 2025, the Oregon sportswear giant taps into Scotland’s most prestigious weaving house, Harris Tweed, to rework its Dunk Low shoe. The result is a sneaker that merges the classic shape of an old-school basketball shoe with the rustic appeal of island-spun wool.

This wild, multi-colored sneaker has its upper constructed from contrasting panels of houndstooth and lavender-toned tweed. Meanwhile, chocolate brown leather Swooshes and matching frayed laces are brought over from the original sneaker.

As if the colors weren’t already loud enough, this shoe also has a pink midsole and dark outsole, making the vibe even more playful. And yes, that’s the official Harris Tweed label stamped onto the tongue, a mark of genuine craft.

Each panel is handwoven in the Outer Hebrides before making its way onto these limited Dunk Lows, ensuring no two pairs are exactly alike.

Nike and Harris Tweed have history, combining expertise on previous releases such as Air Force 1 shoes and Blazers. Now, after a long hiatus, they’re back together. And there are more tweed dunks where these came from.

The multi-colored tweed Dunks are expected to arrive on Nike's website alongside a more muted black-and-white rendition later this year.

