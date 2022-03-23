Break Your Lease, We're Moving Into 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles has announced his next album, Harry's House, giving fans the spring serotonin boost they (or at least I) so desperately need.

Theories surrounding the album have flowed freely ever since the 2019 release of Fine Line, Styles' second solo album. Anticipation for his next project came to a head earlier this week, when fans spotted a newspaper ads for a website, youarehome.co, followed by Styles on Instagram and Twitter.

Now confirmed by Styles, the page is part of his album rollout — the site now links to the star's official Harry's House announcement video on YouTube.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

It's still unclear who might be featured on the project, or what the track list might look like. But, given the album's seemingly domestic theme, might we see homeware-related merch? Or at least an Architectural Digest "Open Door" tour?

At the very least, Twitter has already churned out a slew of door-related memes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Some are speculating that Harry's House might see the artist enter a completely new era, visually at least. Standing in stark contrast to the glitzy, 70s-inspired 'fits he wore on his last tour, Styles keeps things pretty casual on the cover of the upcoming release in a Molly Goddard top and wide-leg jeans.

Between stealthily launching youarehome.co and running what appears to be a secret TikTok account, Styles plays his cards close to his chest. Keep those notifications turned on — he's sure to deal us a lot more surprises.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy