2024, the Year of the Beautiful Celeb Couple

They're young, they're famous, and, most of all, they're as photogenic as they are stylish. The era of the beautiful celebrity couple has begun and, this time, it's populated by pop stars partnering with particularly pretty people. Actors, specifically.

2024's entrants for Year's Most Handsome Celeb Couple include Dua Lipa and Callum Turner; Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge; Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White; Harry Styles and Taylor Russell.

All young, all on the rise, and all comprising one (1) pop star and one (1) actor.

What makes these new relationships so potent is that the folks involved are also remarkably stylish. Not that we've never seen a well-dressed duo in the annals of celebritydom, obviously, but it's a remarkably consistent throughline this go-round.

Dare to compare the distinctive wardrobes of Rodrigo and Partridge, for instance, wherein archival designer clothes gently contrast against new-school luxury.

Or how about Dua Lipa and Turner, who're equally adept at that rarified mix of high-end statement pieces and no-brainer street staples?

And then there's the surprise pairing of Taylor Russell and Harry Styles, she of immaculate good taste and he of the sequined jumpsuits.

Seems like a stylistic mismatch until you consider the photo taken of them in late March, each clutching The Row bags and looking like a pair of late-twenty-something creative directors heading downtown to line up for Scarr's Pizza.

It should be said that both Russell and Styles and Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White haven't publicly confirmed their relationships but, like Tinkerbell, these famous romances exist as long as the adoring public believes in 'em.

And even if these were brief flings, they're coordinating our this new era of beautiful celeb couples.

I can't point to a specific previous era in which we were so widely inundated with suave young folks but this is something that occurs every so often, unplanned and exciting. Suddenly, a bunch of up-n-comers are romantically linked and, hey, wouldja look at that, they look great together.

But it's not enough that today's famous celeb pairings are young and beautiful or beautiful people with beautiful problems or [insert other Lana Del Ray song title here].

The contemporary hook comes as much from their clothes as it does from the fact that they complement each other so well. They're all really really really ridiculously good-looking and they all dress really well. They are individually beautiful. Combined, more beautiful. And suddenly there's enough of them to fill an Oscars afterparty.

There's just something about singers dating actors. They already had good taste, sure, but they're really all bringing the best out of each other. Shades of cool, as Lana might say.