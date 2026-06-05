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Jordan’s Ultra-Clean Dad Shoe Has Good Jeans

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Air Jordan Ultra was destined to be good. After all, it learned from the best, taking cues from the classic Air Jordan 3 but in low-top fashion.

The Jordan Brand started it off with a few nice color options. But now, it's time for some texture. Enter the ultra-clean black canvas Ultras.

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With the latest pairs, the Jordan Ultra gets covered in black canvas with frayed edges, which, together, make the model look denim-ized.

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In that case, you could say it has good Jordan genes and "jeans."

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Anywho. The rest of the sneaker presents signature Jordan Ultra details, which are honestly just Jordan 3 details in a low-cut dadcore style. Even in its new "denim" outfit, the model keeps its layered upper design and familiar Nike Air cushioned soles.

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The black canvas Jordan Ultra is already available at some Canadian retailers and overseas stores. In fact, atmos Indonesia sells them on its website for around $137.

It's been a pretty steady start for the Jordan Ultra for the most part. But the Jordan Brand is ready to crank things up. Several more colorways are set to join the collection, including a purple "Hydrangeas" scheme and "Phantom" option.

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Until those arrive, at least we have some crisp Ultras to enjoy.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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