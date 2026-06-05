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Nike's Freakiest Soccer-Minded Sneaker Is a Swoosh Mirage

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike just launched a massive World Cup campaign, including celeb-packed visuals and previews of its upcoming Cryoshot sneaker collaborations (yes, that's plural). It also unveiled a new kind of First Sight sneaker, taking the already futuristic model to freaky football alien levels.

Its name? The Nike First Sight Mirage.

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It's definitely a trippier version of the initial First Sight, keeping the signature sharp look but with dramatic soccer-worthy touches. Most notably, the First Sight Mirage features these exaggerated cleated bottoms, which not only bring some (good) weirdness to the field but also some height.

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Nike's latest effort sort of brings back memories of COMME des GARÇONS' Nike Premier soccer heels, which earned an unexpected co-sign from Joe Montana's wife, Jennifer. It also oozes that same weird sole energy as GROUNDS' wild footwear. Sprinkle in a generous amount of Nike's sportswear tastes, of course.

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The First Sight Mirage looks more like a fashion piece than a soccer shoe, though. That's certainly one way to get the "go sports" fashion girlies in the World Cup spirit.

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The exact release date of the First Sight Mirage is still unknown. However, it's expected to drop on Nike's website sometime this year in four colorways, ranging from bold all-red to classic black-white.

Shop Nike
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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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