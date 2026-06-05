Nike's Freakiest Soccer-Minded Sneaker Is a Swoosh Mirage

Nike just launched a massive World Cup campaign, including celeb-packed visuals and previews of its upcoming Cryoshot sneaker collaborations (yes, that's plural). It also unveiled a new kind of First Sight sneaker, taking the already futuristic model to freaky football alien levels.

Its name? The Nike First Sight Mirage.

It's definitely a trippier version of the initial First Sight, keeping the signature sharp look but with dramatic soccer-worthy touches. Most notably, the First Sight Mirage features these exaggerated cleated bottoms, which not only bring some (good) weirdness to the field but also some height.

Nike's latest effort sort of brings back memories of COMME des GARÇONS' Nike Premier soccer heels, which earned an unexpected co-sign from Joe Montana's wife, Jennifer. It also oozes that same weird sole energy as GROUNDS' wild footwear. Sprinkle in a generous amount of Nike's sportswear tastes, of course.

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The First Sight Mirage looks more like a fashion piece than a soccer shoe, though. That's certainly one way to get the "go sports" fashion girlies in the World Cup spirit.

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The exact release date of the First Sight Mirage is still unknown. However, it's expected to drop on Nike's website sometime this year in four colorways, ranging from bold all-red to classic black-white.

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