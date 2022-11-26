Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Hector Bellerín Just Got the GOLF WANG Call Up

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Perhaps the madness of the World Cup's first week of games has cast a spell of confusion – because surely, there's no way that the international break has put Hector Bellerín at the forefront of GOLF WANG's new World Cup-inspired collection?

It would appear our eyes don't deceive us, and fashion's favorite baller really has linked up with Tyler, the Creator.

Honestly, my 2022 bingo card is obsolete at this point. It's been a mad year full of surprises, but the last week of football has been particularly mental.

In the last seven days, we've witnessed Saudi Arabia snatch a 2-1 win from Messi's Argentina, Christiano Ronaldo part ways with Manchester United, England's young gunners knock six goals past Iran, while Qatar became the first-ever host nation to lose their opening game.

While the day still holds another three games and undoubtedly more shock and awe, nothing came as quite as big of a surprise as GOLF WANG revealing Hector Bellerín as the face of its new collection.

Throughout his career, especially during his time at Arsenal, Bellerín kept a strong presence within the fashion industry. Both GQ and i-D Magazine have documented the baller's style, while the late Virgil Abloh called him up to walk the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week catwalk in 2019.

It's fair to say that Bellerín has taken a huge departure from the limelight in recent years due to a string of injuries that saw him spending far more time off the pitch until recently moving to Barcelona from Arsenal this year.

Now, fashion welcomes him back with open arms as he sports a selection of sporty pieces, such as shorts, jerseys, and tracksuits, from the new GOLF WANG football collection, which arrives online on November 26.

