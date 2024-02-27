Sign up to never miss a drop
HOKA's Greatest Shoe Looks Even Greater In Gold

Words By Tayler Willson

HOKA’s Mafate Three2 is by far and away my most favorite HOKA sneaker, which considering the amount of HOKA shoes I currently own (ten, if you must know) is quite the feat.

The Mafate Three2, for those not familiar, is a Frankenstein mashup of HOKA’s Mafate 2 and 3 sneakers.

It has everything I look for in an everyday shoe: a chunky as hell midsole, a techy AF upper, one of those toggled quick lace systems, and a heel pull (something often overlooked nowadays).

However, just when I thought that HOKA’s Mafate Three2, its greatest shoe, couldn’t get any greater, what does HOKA go and do? It re-releases the shoe in its most outstanding colorway yet: Golden Yellow and Eggnog.

Now “Golden Yellow” and “Eggnog” might not sound like the most aesthetically pleasing concoction of colors, but take one glance at them lashed onto a HOKA Mafate Three2 and I dare you to try and find a better dressed sneaker.

Of course, HOKA making nice looking sneakers is the norm these days. In fact, HOKA has even started making objectively great looking (and undeniably sought-after) slip-ons too.

HOKA’s Mafate Three2, though, in its Golden Yellow and Eggnog goodness, is its best looking sneaker yet.

No, scrap that, forget it: it’s the greatest looking sneaker ever.


