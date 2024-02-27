HOKA's Greatest Shoe Looks Even Greater In Gold

HOKA’s Mafate Three2 is by far and away my most favorite HOKA sneaker, which considering the amount of HOKA shoes I currently own (ten, if you must know) is quite the feat.

The Mafate Three2, for those not familiar, is a Frankenstein mashup of HOKA’s Mafate 2 and 3 sneakers.

It has everything I look for in an everyday shoe: a chunky as hell midsole, a techy AF upper, one of those toggled quick lace systems, and a heel pull (something often overlooked nowadays).

However, just when I thought that HOKA’s Mafate Three2, its greatest shoe, couldn’t get any greater, what does HOKA go and do? It re-releases the shoe in its most outstanding colorway yet: Golden Yellow and Eggnog.

Now “Golden Yellow” and “Eggnog” might not sound like the most aesthetically pleasing concoction of colors, but take one glance at them lashed onto a HOKA Mafate Three2 and I dare you to try and find a better dressed sneaker.

Of course, HOKA making nice looking sneakers is the norm these days. In fact, HOKA has even started making objectively great looking (and undeniably sought-after) slip-ons too.

HOKA’s Mafate Three2, though, in its Golden Yellow and Eggnog goodness, is its best looking sneaker yet.

No, scrap that, forget it: it’s the greatest looking sneaker ever.