Tyler, The Creator & Clarks Are a Perfect Match

Tyler, The Creator's ebullient label, GOLF WANG, is about to expand its footwear offering alongside British footwear label, Clarks Originals.

By way of an Instagram post shared by GOLF WANG on February 14, Tyler, The Creator quietly dropped the news of his upcoming Clarks collaboration with a picture of the box in which the shoes will come.

The shoebox reveal was part of a larger post offering a look at what GOLF WANG has been cooking up for 2024, which also includes a hickory-striped workwear set and a graphic cardigan with dogs running across the front.

But beyond the heart-covered shoebox, it’s anyone's guess as to what a GOLF WANG x Clarks collaboration will look like. A loafer, perhaps? We all know Tyler loves a loafer. Or maybe a Wallabee? Becuase, well, who doesn't wanna see a GOLF WANG Wallabee (including Tyler)?

If GOLF WANG’s previous footwear releases are anything to go by, then a pair of Clarks is about to get treated to some loud prints and maybe even some colorful faux python skin.

Whatever the result is, the prospect of Tyler adding his notoriously great taste to a Wallabee or a pair of Desert Boots is certainly cause for excitement.

Over the years, the musician has worked with a handful of footwear labels.

Starting with Vans back in the early days (when Odd Future was still around and times were simpler) through to his many Converse releases and technical sandals with Suicoke.

Despite the rapper, designer, and all-around multi-hyphenate creative's contemporary preppy style, Tyler, The Creator has become one of the prominent figures pushing for a post-sneaker society.

He was an early adopter of loafers, a shoe that can now be found everywhere, and more recently has been making the case for old-school leather hiking boots.

Traditional footwear styles are part of what makes Tyler so stylish, and Clarks has them in abundance.