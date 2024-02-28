Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

HELIOT EMIL Wants You to Wear Protection (EXCLUSIVE)

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

HELIOT EMIL, the subversive Copenhagen fashion brand, certainly knows how to spark conversation.

Last year during Paris Fashion Week, the brand sent one of its models down the runway engulfed in flames. During that same show, HELIOT EMIL also enlisted a hired Boston Dynamics cyber dog to entertain its guests pre- and post-presentation.

For Fall/Winter 2024, though, HELIOT EMIL isn’t setting its models on fire, nor is it renting more creepy robotic canines.

Instead HELIOT EMIL is teaming up with Italian motorsports brand Alpinestars for an innovative upcycling project focused on protection. Quite ironic considering last season's flame-filled fiasco.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nevertheless, while the final result this season isn’t a stunt like some of HELIOT EMIL's previous fashion spectacles, its Alpinestars collection, title "SHELTER", certainly is equally as unhinged.

The collaboration is made of upcycled, deadstock Alpinestars protective gear and explores both the physical and emotional concept of protection.

Showcased inside a pop-up store during Paris Fashion Week, the collab takes a deep dive into the intersection of fashion and protective gear, the latter being something that Alpinestars has become renowned for in recent years.

Comprising no less than fifteen one-of-a-kind showpieces, each of which has been handcrafted inside the HELIOT EMIL atelier, the capsule aims to strike a balance between the technological innovations of Alpinestars and the signature shapes and silhouettes of HELIOT EMIL, according to Julius Juul, the Danish brand’s creative director.

“For me, there was a personal connection and admiration for Alpinestars’ brand,” said Juul.

“Alpinestars offers an amazing portfolio of innovations, technology and forward-thinking designs, which is extremely inspiring to me.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"Their quality and heritage stand the test of time and are something to look up to. Collaborating with Alpinestars is really a dream come true for me.”

Each element of the collection represents a development in protective gear and an effort to shield the wearer from harm has been reworked in the context of exploring the understanding of protection.

As a preliminary action, the choice to utilize protective gear also serves as an intangible emotional protection, which is explored equally to the physical elements of protection.

“What I really like about Alpinestars is the innovation and the brand’s mission of creating the best safety gear for motorsports in the world,” continued Juul. “It has saved many lives with its technology and this is way more important than high fashion.

“With this collaboration, we are hoping to shine some light on these innovations and show our audience the amazing world of motorsports through our aesthetic lens.”

Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • clot adidas collab interview
    How European Vacays & André 3000 Inspired CLOT's adidas Collab (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Emily Ratajkowski wears a faux fur coat, crop top, wide beige pants and PUMA Speedcat sneakers in New York
    Craving a Post-Samba Sneaker, EmRata Did a 180°
    • Style
  • Emily Ratajkowski seen wearing a giant furry Emma Brewin hat in New York
    EmRata's Giant Hat Goes Babushka Mode
    • Style
  • Clarks Originals has teamed up with Popcaan for a take on the Wallabee for Fall/Winter 2023.
    EXCLUSIVE: Popcaan's Clarks Collab Is More Than a Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    EmRata x AG Jeans Is Designed For Sartorially Savvy
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • itzy x coke
    The Next K-wave is Rising. Are You Ready?
    • Culture
  • Lil Nas X holding Coach handbag in a pastel fantasy world
    Find Your Courage with Coach: imma and Lil Nas X Power Up in Level 1
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Heliot Emil x Alpinestars
    HELIOT EMIL Wants You to Wear Protection (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • GAP spring campaign featuring dancers and tyla moving in linen collection
    Tyla & Jungle Bridge the GAP Between Contemporary Art Forms and Everlasting Essentials
    • Style
  • WSR main Feb week 5
    From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Salomon XT-4 OG
    These $3,000 Salomon XT-4s Are the Color of Money
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024