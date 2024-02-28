HELIOT EMIL Wants You to Wear Protection (EXCLUSIVE)

HELIOT EMIL, the subversive Copenhagen fashion brand, certainly knows how to spark conversation.

Last year during Paris Fashion Week, the brand sent one of its models down the runway engulfed in flames. During that same show, HELIOT EMIL also enlisted a hired Boston Dynamics cyber dog to entertain its guests pre- and post-presentation.

For Fall/Winter 2024, though, HELIOT EMIL isn’t setting its models on fire, nor is it renting more creepy robotic canines.

Instead HELIOT EMIL is teaming up with Italian motorsports brand Alpinestars for an innovative upcycling project focused on protection. Quite ironic considering last season's flame-filled fiasco.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nevertheless, while the final result this season isn’t a stunt like some of HELIOT EMIL's previous fashion spectacles, its Alpinestars collection, title "SHELTER", certainly is equally as unhinged.

The collaboration is made of upcycled, deadstock Alpinestars protective gear and explores both the physical and emotional concept of protection.

Showcased inside a pop-up store during Paris Fashion Week, the collab takes a deep dive into the intersection of fashion and protective gear, the latter being something that Alpinestars has become renowned for in recent years.

Comprising no less than fifteen one-of-a-kind showpieces, each of which has been handcrafted inside the HELIOT EMIL atelier, the capsule aims to strike a balance between the technological innovations of Alpinestars and the signature shapes and silhouettes of HELIOT EMIL, according to Julius Juul, the Danish brand’s creative director.

“For me, there was a personal connection and admiration for Alpinestars’ brand,” said Juul.

“Alpinestars offers an amazing portfolio of innovations, technology and forward-thinking designs, which is extremely inspiring to me.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

"Their quality and heritage stand the test of time and are something to look up to. Collaborating with Alpinestars is really a dream come true for me.”

Each element of the collection represents a development in protective gear and an effort to shield the wearer from harm has been reworked in the context of exploring the understanding of protection.

As a preliminary action, the choice to utilize protective gear also serves as an intangible emotional protection, which is explored equally to the physical elements of protection.

“What I really like about Alpinestars is the innovation and the brand’s mission of creating the best safety gear for motorsports in the world,” continued Juul. “It has saved many lives with its technology and this is way more important than high fashion.

“With this collaboration, we are hoping to shine some light on these innovations and show our audience the amazing world of motorsports through our aesthetic lens.”