Our Exclusive Carne Bollente Collab Sends Greetings From Berlin

Two weeks ago, Highsnobiety opened the doors to its first-ever flagship store in our hometown of Berlin. And those who have visited the expansive store located at Unter Den Linden might've noticed some exclusive Carne Bollente merch hanging on the rails.

In celebration of the store opening, Highsnobiety linked up with the Parisian brand to create a 15-piece capsule collection that honors Highsnobiety’s hometown of Berlin.

Now, the full collection is also launching online at the Highsnobiety Shop and iOS app, available from March 14 at 15:00 CET.

Across the selection of graphic clothing and accessories are references to the German capital city that spans from its culinary delights to graphics of the iconic television tower — all presented in Carne Bollente’s signature playful and sex-positive style.

With every Carne Bollente collection (its most recent drop includes a Doggy Style Keychain and a Glory Goal T-Shirt), it includes raunchy products that are an active protest against the notion that sex and sexuality are taboo subjects. Our limited-edition collection is no different, with a good dose of NSFW imagery sprinkled throughout the pieces.

On a short-sleeve shirt in the collection, a watercolor-effect print depicts figures enjoying a romp in front of Berlin landmarks while our collaborative rug has the unmistakable shape of a cartoon-style penis.

Elsewhere in the collection, a focus is put on two of the city’s signature dishes: currywurst and döner kebab. Both invented in Berlin (although some believe the currywurst has its roots in Hamburg), they are staple street foods in the city.

A photo of a currywurst — a steamed, fried sausage doused in curry ketchup — is printed across a T-shirt, hoodie, and tote bag while the branding for a fictional Carne Kebab Shop is found on a T-shirt and a porcelain mug.

With this collaboration, Carne Bollente has produced a full-blown ode to Berlin and it's done it the only way it knows how: with frisky, light-hearted clothing.