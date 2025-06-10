From New Balance to Crocs, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

This week’s selection sees new chapters arrive for long-established collaborations — ASICS x JJJJound and Salehe Bembury x Crocs — as well as the return of the adidas Italia '60.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

adidas Italia 60

END.

Release Date: June 17

Editor's Notes: Handmade in Italy, the adidas Italia is a '60s sports shoe turned luxury leather sneaker.

ASICS x JJJJound Gel-Kayano 14

END.

Release Date: June 14

Editor's Notes: JJJJound and ASICS' third collaboration on the GEL-KAYANO 14 revisits the late-2000s era of technical running footwear. Featuring metallic accents and striking blue GEL inserts, this is a bold color palette by JJJJound's minimalist standards.

Sean Double U Sneaker

Zellerfeld

Release Date: Available Now

Editor's Notes: Sean Wotherspoon, the brains behind grailed corduroy Air Maxes and shroomed-out adidas Gazelles, is launching his debut collaboration with Zellerfeld.

Made entirely from a single recyclable material, this sneaker is made using Zellerfeld’s proprietary fused 3D lattice printing technology. This allows for a custom fit based on a simple foot scan, without the use of glue, stitching, or traditional factory processes.

New Balance ABZORB 2000

New Balance

Release Date: June 12

Editor's Notes: The New Balance 2000 has landed. This chunky 2000s-themed sneaker arrives dressed in icy blue for its debut release.

Hender Scheme Manual Industrial Products 33

Hender Scheme

Release Date: June 14

Editor's Notes: Hender Scheme is once again recreating popular sneakers with its high-grade, vegetable-tanned leather. This time, it's turning the adidas Kaiser 5 football shoe into artisan-made footwear.

Nike x HYEIN SEO Ava Rover

Nike

Release Date: June 13

Editor's Notes: This slick, minimalist, sporty sneaker is an all-new model arriving from Nike's design lab. And South Korean fashion designer HYEIN SEO is the first to collaborate on the sneaker,

Salehe Bembury x Crocs The Pollex Clog

Crocs

Release Date: June 12

Editor's Notes: When this camouflage clog was first unveiled in 2022, Salehe Bembury stated it was for friends and family only. Yet here we are in 2025 and, contradictory to Mr Bembury's previous statement, it is arriving on shop floors.

