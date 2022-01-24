Defining the New Ultra-Opulence at Hermès FW22

No one outpaces Hermès when it comes to extravagant displays of extreme opulence. What's especially impressive is how casually Hermès presents its collections of stunning apparel, allowing its lavish crocodile jackets, fur-trimmed jackets, and sumptuous shearlings to do the talking for Fall/Winter 2022.

Where to even begin? Hermès creative director Véronique Nichanian certainly doesn't pull her punches, reiterating her classic tailoring (keywords: crisp, comfortable, contemporary) and love for easy technical apparel like technical canvas coats and satin zip blousons.

Cuts walk the line between full and slim, leaning a little trimmer than some of Hermès' recent collections.

In fact, though FW22 is remarkably expansive stylistically, it's pretty pared back in general. Gone are the obvious trekwear nods and climbing riffs, replaced timeless layering pieces, tweaked classics, and stalwart accessories.

Meet the new height of luxury, same as the old height of luxury.

Though Hermès has cheekily played with streetwear cues in the past (and likely won't stop in the future), FW22 is truly for the heads.

Crisp wool suits, cardigans elevated with modern color pops, elegant shirts that swap high necks for scarf-like wraps, creased trousers that dance above polished leather shoes: Hermès maintains dominance over the realm of low-key luxury.

As its recent gym pop-up demonstrates, Hermès is conscious of contemporary activewear tastes — just peep the convertible anoraks and gently functional layering pieces for proof.

The meat of Hermès FW22 is a reaffirmation of the house's focus on subdued luxury, though. The vivid palette and intricate construction aside, this collection is fueled by the perfectly understated apparel and quietly updated handbags that'll do well to please the house's ardent (and affluent) followers.