The HHV Top-100 Vinyl Chart Basically Rules Our Record Collection

The pandemic gave us all time to focus on things that we don’t usually make time for. That meant that a number of new hobbies swept the world. From crochet to baking, we tried many hobbies that we know we’ll never do again, but we also picked up some that are here to stay. One such hobby was dusting off the record player and buying some new records to spin.

Whether you’re a seasoned crate digger or new to the world of vinyl, it’s always good to have one reliable place to cop your records. Sure, your local record store is great, but do they have a top-100 of the hottest records on sale right now? German retailer HHV became our go-to for all music needs over the last year with local spots shut down and it’s a habit we can’t shake.

With thousands of records ranging from leftfield hip-hop gems to soul classics, HHV makes buying your records completely fuss-free. Better still, their top-100 chart means that you can add hits to your collection even when you’re lacking inspiration. We’ve been working our way through the list and we’re yet to be disappointed. For your convenience, we’ve rounded up the top 10 records below.

Shop the top-10 records from the HHV top-100 chart below.

1. Sault - NINE

2. Madvillain - Madvillainy

3. Fred Again - Actual Life

Fred Again Actual Life Record Store Day 2021 Edition $24 Buy at HHV

4. Gil Scott-Heron - Pieces Of A Man (HHV Exclusive Transparent Green Vinyl Edition)

Gil Scott-Heron Pieces Of A Man HHV Exclusive Transparent Green Vinyl Edition $24 Buy at HHV

5. Die Ärzte - DUNKEL Limited Edition

Die Ärzte DUNKEL Limited Edition $24 Buy at HHV

6. Durand Jones & The Indications - Private Space (HHV Exclusive Cotton Candy Splash Vinyl Edition)

Durand Jones & The Indications Private Space HHV Exclusive Cotton Candy Splash Vinyl Edition $24 Buy at HHV

7. V.A. - OST Above The Rim

V.A. OST Above The Rim Record Store Day 2021 Edition $24 Buy at HHV

8. Czarface & M.F. DOOM - Super What? Black Vinyl Edition

Czarface & M.F. DOOM Super What? Black Vinyl Edition $24 Buy at HHV

9. Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Pinata: The 1984 Version

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib Pinata: The 1984 Version Record Store Day 2021 Edition $24 Buy at HHV

10. Dennis Real - Pelican Valley Deluxe Gold Vinyl Edition

Dennis Real Pelican Valley Deluxe Gold Vinyl Edition $24 Buy at HHV

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.