A Lesson in Exquisitely Ordinary Streetstyle From Lana Del Rey

If you had to guess what kind of clothes Lana del Ray wore in her downtime — hint: it's not SKIMS — you might think it was something dramatic or luxurious. Maybe vintage, or maybe she’s into really really big pants or something, right?

Well, I at least figured that the last thing Lana Del Rey would rep on the regular is a pair of basic black leggings and a puffer jacket to match, same as every other girl in the entire world

But she does and quite frankly, I sort of adore her for it. In fact, it's actually quite aspirational.

On a recent outing, Del Rey wore said black leggings and black puffer coat with a pair of simple white Keds and a Chanel bag on her arm. If this isn't the most conventional outfit ever, it's pretty close.

With her hair pulled back half-up, half-down, the Summertime Sadness singer looked downright perky, a stark visual contrast to her famously moody music.

Looking at Del Rey's Instagram feed, this sort of basic uniform is actually kind of her thing. In her downtime, she’s just a girl who likes a basic sweater and a ballet flat, a denim jacket and skinnies to match. No judgement here. It’s not even normcore, it's just... normal.

But that's what's so appealing. Del Rey's style is just approachable in the best ways. She might as well be running to Target with a Stanley water bottle in her hand.

There's just something so appealing about seeing celebrities dress like, well, real people. It makes them — at least the ones who have this otherworldly aura, like Lana Del Rey — feel grounded and human. It's a welcome change from the red-carpet glam and designer dresses.

It's a reminder that clothes need not rule everything around us. Just wear what makes you feel good.

Del Rey's streetstyle was snapped only days after it was reported that she racked up $28,000 in fines after her Coachella 2024 set ran over its allotted time by 13 minutes.

It’s unclear whether Del Rey and her team will actually have to pony up for the fines, but it doesn’t look like she’s worried about it one bit. Because how can anyone be worried in a pair of Keds and leggings?

She may be a sad girl but her style is positively upbeat.