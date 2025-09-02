Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
What Else Would You Expect From HOKA Mary Janes?

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
HOKA
The HOKA Bondi Mary Jane might be the thickest, techiest Mary Jane the internet’s ever laid eyes on. And honestly, that’s the most HOKA move possible.

The trail running specialist has already caused a running shoe revolution through its extra bulky sole units, now it's coming for the schoolgirl’s signature Mary Jane.  

A leather upper with an exposed foot and two sets of laces is what makes this count as a Mary Jane shoe. However, that’s where any traditionalism ends. 

Available both in a radiant red and more formal black, the luxe leather upper sits atop a monster-stomper sole taken from HOKA’s Bondi road running shoes.

That’s the charm, though, HOKA’s overtly techy soles meeting a stuffy style of traditional shoe.

It’s a recipe that’s already worked once, with the outdoorsy label strapping a Vibram Megagrip sole to a leather loafer at the beginning of this year. So this feels like an inevitable follow-up, especially with Mary Janes recently being crowned as the "It" shoes.

HOKA's remixing a petite, slim, delicate shoe and flipping the script, creating a rugged body built for the great outdoors. Perhaps we can think of it as the younger sister of the aforementioned HOKA loafer

Until you decide, the HOKA Bondi Mary Jane is set to drop later this year for $170 on HOKA’s site.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
