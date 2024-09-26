HOKA’s Forgotten Futuristic Running Shoe Becomes a Luxe Sneaker

It’s been a while since we were briefly introduced to HOKA’s Elevon sneaker.

In 2018, before HOKA became the sportswear giant it is today, the brand released its Fly Collection, a series of lightweight neutral running shoes including the first iteration of the HOKA Elevon. A year later, it was followed by the more technologically advanced Elevon 2, and then… nothing. A third iteration of the shoe never came and this running shoe fell into obscurity.

Chances are, the days when runners laced up a pair of HOKA Elevons for grueling long distances on the road are over, however, HOKA has found a new purpose for the shoe as a luxury lifestyle sneaker.

HOKA

Reintroduced as the Elevon X, the chunky-shaped sneaker has been redesigned with premium fabrics and a more minimalist look.

HOKA 1 / 2

Dressed in Nubuck leather with a full-grain leather mudguard, the shoe’s upper is almost indistinguishable from its techy knitted predecessor. The wave-shaped sole that gave the original Elevon its futuristic looks is the only big giveaway of its running roots.

While this is purely built for lifestyle purposes, HOKA couldn’t resist adding some tech from its running shoes to the cushioned sneaker: a full-length Pebax® plate gives you a level of energy return normally reserved for sports shoes.

Available now from HOKA’s UK website for £170 (it hasn’t gone online in the US yet, however, that converts to around $225), the HOKA Elevon X follows hot on the heels of the Stinson Evo OG’s rerelease, another archival HOKA shoe turned casual sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

HOKA has become a leading trail brand, now it's dipping into the archives to expand its lifestyle range.