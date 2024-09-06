HOKA’s Supersized Sneaker Just Got More Striking

Even for HOKA, a brand renowned for creating huge, chunky trail shoes, the Stinson Evo OG is a massive piece of footwear.

The bulky trail shoe is, from the brand’s own admission, “a HOKA deep cut,” brought back from the footwear label’s archive as a lifestyle shoe.

Thanks to its stacked cushioned sole unit, which curves around through HOKA’s signature MetaRocker™ geometry, the Stinson Evo OG is a pretty difficult shoe to miss. This maximalist running shoe is very distinctive and its latest colorway only adds to its eye-catching credentials.

After making its grand return to the market last month in its two original colorways (a black and white version alongside a red-colored counterpart) the Stinson Evo OG's next move is to get a bold paint job.

HOKA 1 / 5

Officially titled solar flare/cantaloupe, the new makeover sees the Stinson Evo OG with a gradient upper going from orange to neon green. Additional details around the sneaker, such as the laces, the heel pull, and a midsole section, are also dressed in this bright green hue.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Previously not seen since the early 2010s, the Stinson Evo OG has returned and this latest colorway is available from HOKA and select retailers for $185.

A throwback to when HOKA was still a small-time disruptor in the trail-running market, long before its revenue would surpass the billion-dollar mark, the Stinson Evo OG is one of the cutting-edge pieces of footwear that got HOKA its reputation.

When they were first released, reviews of the Stinson Evo waxed lyrical about the shoe's performance but they also commented on how they are unfashionable, big clown shoes. Now, the shoe's been reissued for its desirable chunky shape as opposed to its performance. How times change.