HOKA's Derangedly Dressy Trail Runners Are a Chocolatey Snack

The sneaker loafer is nowhere near extinction, at least as far as HOKA's concerned.

Following the releases of both its all-black rendition as well as an orange-soled one earlier this year, the French trail brand's Speed Loafer is being remade in off-white and dark chocolate colorways.

Officially titled “Birch” and "Walnut," these new cream and brown HOKA loafers feature suede and leather uppers alongside reflective piping.

The formal shoe upper all sits atop pillowy Speedgoat-5 cushioning for a hyperfunctional, performance-driven fit.

Mixing the high-tech components of a trail running shoe and the fancy, tassel-adorned design of praline-hued loafers, these Vibram-powered HOKA hybrid kicks are at the forefront of footwear that pushes category boundaries.

“Why choose between one or the other?” they seem to ask.

“We're a trail running brand, that's what we do day in and day out,” Travis Wiseman, director of lifestyle product at HOKA, told us when we interviewed him ahead of the Speed Loafer's launch. “We're always trying to find ways to blur the lines of style and performance in a way that feels authentic to us but also feels, at times, a bit disruptive.” As said, so done.

Available globally from August 7, the HOKA Speed Loafers in either Birch or Walnut will retail at $185. Dress up your jogging uniform, or un-stuff that suit-and-tie. The choice is yours.

