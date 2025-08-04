Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
HOKA's Derangedly Dressy Trail Runners Are a Chocolatey Snack

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
HOKA
The sneaker loafer is nowhere near extinction, at least as far as HOKA's concerned. 

Following the releases of both its all-black rendition as well as an orange-soled one earlier this year, the French trail brand's Speed Loafer is being remade in off-white and dark chocolate colorways.

Officially titled “Birch” and "Walnut," these new cream and brown HOKA loafers feature suede and leather uppers alongside reflective piping.

The formal shoe upper all sits atop pillowy Speedgoat-5 cushioning for a hyperfunctional, performance-driven fit. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Mixing the high-tech components of a trail running shoe and the fancy, tassel-adorned design of praline-hued loafers, these Vibram-powered HOKA hybrid kicks are at the forefront of footwear that pushes category boundaries

“Why choose between one or the other?” they seem to ask

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

“We're a trail running brand, that's what we do day in and day out,” Travis Wiseman, director of lifestyle product at HOKA, told us when we interviewed him ahead of  the Speed Loafer's launch. “We're always trying to find ways to blur the lines of style and performance in a way that feels authentic to us but also feels, at times, a bit disruptive.” As said, so done.

Available globally from August 7, the HOKA Speed Loafers in either Birch or Walnut will retail at $185. Dress up your jogging uniform, or un-stuff that suit-and-tie. The choice is yours. 

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
