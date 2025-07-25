Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Sneaker-Loafers Are Growing Tougher

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Most sneaker-loafers are fun. These whimsical footwear experiments toyfully combine two entirely disparate footwear styles into one, creating an absurdist mishmash of a sneaker/shoe. That isn’t the case with Moncler’s Trailgrip Loafer.

On first impressions, the Italian brand’s all-black loafer looks nothing short of aggressive. 

Shop Moncler

A sharply spiked Vibram Megagrip sole spills out from underneath the shoe and permeates the upper, its grippy rubber tread reaching all the way to the loafer’s vamp. Combine this with techy TPU spoilers and a sculpted aerodynamic midsole, and you have an almost brutalist shoe design. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Moncler Trailgrip, a bulky and robust outdoor sneaker, has morphed into a supple leather loafer engineered for the great outdoors. 

Moncler
1 / 4

The concept of the sneaker-loafer has always been to combine a running shoe with a formal leather shoe, an unlikely pairing of polar opposites. However, as sneaker-loafers have gained traction in the past few years, spurred on by New Balance’s viral 1906l shoe, some footwear brands are taking it one step further. Loafers are becoming trail sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Stylish Italian technical label ROA was an early proponent of this outdoorsy form of formal shoe, launching a Vibram-soled leather loafer that predates New Balance’s 1906l. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Then came HOKA. At the beginning of this year, the leader in trail running sneakers unveiled a tasseled leather loafer with the same sole unit as its Speedgoat 5 shoe (a running model designed for technically challenging trails).

When a trail shoe expert starts toying with formal shoes, the concept of hitting the mountains in loafers is no longer such an absurd idea. And Moncler’s Trailgrip Loafer, available now for $780, only adds weight to that argument. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

We’ve already established that sneaker-loafers aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, they've suddenly become a style of shoe offered by almost every footwear manufacturer imaginable. However, sneaker-loafers are evolving, and they’re becoming tougher. 

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Acne StudiosDistressed Monogram Jacket
$870.00
Available in:
SML
adidasGhost Sprint W
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPLandon Pant
$155.00
Available in:
282930313233
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Semi-Formal Weatherproof Power of The North Face's Puffer Loafer
  • Converse’s Skate Loafer Is Business up Top, Kickflips Below
  • Nike's New Air Max Is a Nutty Sneaker-Loafer Hybrid
  • A Grammy-Nominated Album With Its Own GORE-TEX Trail Shoe
  • In Crisp Black Leather, New Balance's Hybrid Loafer Has Never Been More Formal
What To Read Next
  • A Classic Converse Skate Shoe Made in the Samba’s Image
  • Beneath the Goth Leather Straps & Heeled Sole Is Vans’ Most Iconic Skate Shoe
  • The New Season's Most Stylish Football Kits Are Beautifully Understated
  • An Ultra-Sleek adidas Samba Worthy of a Momentous Moment
  • Sneaker-Loafers Are Growing Tougher
  • The Queen of Quiet Luxury Is Starting to Make Some Noise
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now