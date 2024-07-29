Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

HOKA’s Groundbreaking Chunky Sneaker Is Returning

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Before supermodels started wearing HOKA shoes and the brand started attracting big-name fashion collaborators, the Stinson EVO was HOKA's premiere trail running shoe. And it had a big impact on the outdoor footwear scene. 

One gleaming review of the Stinson EVO from a runner in 2013 includes an anecdote where ultramarathon running legend Scott Jurek surprised a group of runners by announcing that HOKA is the future of ultrarunning running shoes. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

At that time, HOKA was the new brand on the scene having only been founded in 2009 and Jurek’s prediction has proven correct. HOKA has grown to become a leading running shoe brand and, in 2022, it broke the billion-dollar mark in sales.

Okay, the history lesson is over. Back to the Stinson EVO. 

The HOKA Stinson EVO hasn’t been seen since the early 2010s, replaced by more innovative but equally big and bulky running shoes. Now, it has quietly made its return.

Above The Clouds
1 / 4

Confirming some early rumblings online, the HOKA Stinson EVO OG has launched at Australian retailers UP THERE and Above The Clouds for $215 (that's $45 more than they originally retailed for in 2012, however, a price increase was always to be expected — we’re living in an era of rapidly rising sneaker prices). 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

A wider worldwide release is also slated for August 2 at select retailers including the Highsnobiety Shop.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The shoe comes in an eye-catching 'Habanero Red/Black' colorway alongside its original ‘Cosmic Grey’ makeover with white lines curving along the upper and orange detailing on the sole. And, even though super chunky sneakers have become commonplace since 2012, they still look remarkably big. 

While the maximalist, high-stack EVA midsole and hi-abrasion lightweight rubber sole will put in a good shift on a mountain trail, the shoe is no longer a groundbreaking running shoe. Twelve years after its initial release, it is returning to be a comfortable daily shoe for fashionable folk who love an oversized silhouette

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The sneaker shows how (albeit accidentally) fashion-forward HOKA was in its early years. While reviews of the Stinson Evo waxed lyrical about the shoe's performance they also commented on how they are unfashionable, big clown shoes. Those same clown shoes are now returning and stocked in some of the coolest fashion boutiques.

SHOP HOKA SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All HOKA
Multiple colors
HOKATor Ultra Lo Wheat/Mushroom
$240.00
Available in:
4041 1/342 2/34445 1/346 2/3
Multiple colors
HOKA x Nicole McLaughlinMafate Three2 White/ Neon Yellow
$240.00
Available in:
4041 1/344
Multiple colors
HOKAOra Primo Forest Floor
$240.00
Available in:
4046 2/3
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • HOKA's Do-It-All Sneaker Is Stylishly Chunked-up
    • Sneakers
  • Nicole McLaughlin Radically Upgraded HOKA's Chunkiest Hiker
    • Sneakers
  • HOKA's Beefy Slip-On Never Looked So Orthopaedic
    • Sneakers
  • Can Anyone Stop HOKA?
    • Sneakers
  • HOKA's Best, Chunkiest Shoe Don't Need No Classic Colorways
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Half In, Half Out: Transitwear for Between Places and Seasons
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Snob & Answer: Mabel
    • Style
  • The Balenciaga City Bag's Secret to Success? It's Incredibly Charming
    • Style
  • How Dad Shoes Left “Cool” Sneakers in the Dust
    • Sneakers
  • Isabelle Huppert Made Sweatpants Venice Film Festival-Appropriate
    • Style
  • The Next Stone Island x New Balance Sneaker Is Extra Elderly
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now