Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

HOKA’s Do-It-All Sneaker Now Also Does Fashion Collaborations

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

BEAMS has upgraded the HOKA Bondi B3LS, one of the brand's most versatile sneakers. The ultra-chunky shoe is a lifestyle-focused offering from HOKA’s Bondi range, which specializes in cushioned running shoes. 

Combining performance and comfort with a more minimal look for casual wear, this is what HOKA refers to as its do-it-all sneaker. And amongst its many capabilities, the shoe is now also doing fashion collaborations, the first of which is with Japanese label Beams. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Inspired by the colors of the Nepenthes plants, a BEAMS-exclusive colorway of the shoe is arriving, dressed in khaki green with deep purple accents on the lace eyelets and hiking-inspired toggle laces. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Unlike the shoe's two debut colorways, released earlier this year, this green-hued makeover amplifies the mix of fabrics used on this lifestyle sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Textured suede, exposed stitching, and TPU film all combine around the sneaker's translucent mesh base — a wide variety of textures. 

Part of BEAMS' ever-strong collaborative output (which has recently produced terrifically textured Birkenstocks alongside a new range of patchworked Arc’teryx jackets) these sneakers are releasing on October 1 via BEAMS. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While HOKA remains a leader in rugged, highly-cushioned trail running shoes that dominate ultramarathons, its lifestyle selection is quickly expanding. The Bondi B3LS was only unveiled a few months ago and since then, there have been luxe chunky sneakers, a “crocheted” footwear collaboration, and resurfaced archive models launching as part of HOKA’s casual sneaker selection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

After unintentionally infiltrating fashion, HOKA isn’t slowing down with the fashionable sneaker releases.  

SHOP HOKA SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All HOKA
Multiple colors
HOKAStinson Evo OG Black/Cosmic Grey
$200.00
Available in:
3638 2/341 1/342 2/34445 1/346 2/3
Multiple colors
HOKATor Ultra Lo Wheat/Mushroom
$240.00
Available in:
4041 1/342 2/34445 1/346 2/3
Multiple colors
HOKAU Tor Ultra Low Mountain View/Eggnog
$240.00
Available in:
4041 1/342 2/34445 1/3

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • HOKA’s Supersized Sneaker Just Got Even Stronger
    • Sneakers
  • 2024's Best Sneaker Collaborations – So Far
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • HOKA’s Groundbreaking Chunky Sneaker Is Returning
    • Sneakers
  • HOKA's Techy Sneaker Is Gloriously Bold
    • Style
  • HOKA's Do-It-All Sneaker Is Stylishly Chunked-up
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Luxe AF1 Emerges in Tastefully Textured Suede
    • Sneakers
  • Audemars Piguet x Keinemusik Are Redefining the Art of Time
    • Watches
  • Jordan's Best-Looking Hybrid Sneaker Is Even Tougher in Pink
    • Sneakers
  • Todd Snyder’s Debut Woolrich Collection Is Part Heritage, Part Technical (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Dada Done Different in Bally SS25 (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Nike's Skate-fied Forces Are Looking Really Good for Fall
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now