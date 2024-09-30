HOKA’s Do-It-All Sneaker Now Also Does Fashion Collaborations

BEAMS has upgraded the HOKA Bondi B3LS, one of the brand's most versatile sneakers. The ultra-chunky shoe is a lifestyle-focused offering from HOKA’s Bondi range, which specializes in cushioned running shoes.

Combining performance and comfort with a more minimal look for casual wear, this is what HOKA refers to as its do-it-all sneaker. And amongst its many capabilities, the shoe is now also doing fashion collaborations, the first of which is with Japanese label Beams.

Inspired by the colors of the Nepenthes plants, a BEAMS-exclusive colorway of the shoe is arriving, dressed in khaki green with deep purple accents on the lace eyelets and hiking-inspired toggle laces.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Unlike the shoe's two debut colorways, released earlier this year, this green-hued makeover amplifies the mix of fabrics used on this lifestyle sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Textured suede, exposed stitching, and TPU film all combine around the sneaker's translucent mesh base — a wide variety of textures.

Part of BEAMS' ever-strong collaborative output (which has recently produced terrifically textured Birkenstocks alongside a new range of patchworked Arc’teryx jackets) these sneakers are releasing on October 1 via BEAMS.

While HOKA remains a leader in rugged, highly-cushioned trail running shoes that dominate ultramarathons, its lifestyle selection is quickly expanding. The Bondi B3LS was only unveiled a few months ago and since then, there have been luxe chunky sneakers, a “crocheted” footwear collaboration, and resurfaced archive models launching as part of HOKA’s casual sneaker selection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

After unintentionally infiltrating fashion, HOKA isn’t slowing down with the fashionable sneaker releases.