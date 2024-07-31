Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
HOKA's Techy Sneaker Is Gloriously Bold

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Don’t get me wrong, the HOKA Mafate Speed 2's chunky shape, sporty paneling, and techy fabrics are all great, however, they’re not what make the shoe arguably HOKA’s best-looking model

What really sets the Mafate Speed 2 apart is its colorways. Whether it be bland grey makeovers or colorful pops of neon yellow, the Mafate Speed 2's color choices are always tastefully made and the latest, available only in Japan, is its most striking to date. 

HOKA's signature citrus color and a bright pumpkin orange hue meet (and clash with each other) across the eye-catching sneaker, interspersed only by small hits of black detailing and reflective strips. 

Even for the Mafate Speed 2, known to have some pretty garish colorways, this is a bonkers color combination.

The sneakers are one half of a two-part release, the other being a marginally less bold take on the Mafate Three 2 — a shoe that blends the shape of the Mafate Speed 2 with the upper of the Mafate 3 sneaker. 

The Mafate Three 2 also includes pops of HOKA’s vivid citrus hue but with a mostly grey upper. Both limited-edition shoes are available now through a raffle on the atmos website and at directly managed HOKA stores in Japan.

Beneath their colorful make-ups, both of these shoes have the technical ability HOKA is known for: advanced cushioning, Vibram Mega-Grip tread, Meta-Rocker geometry, lightweight-yet-hardy fabrics… it’s all there. However, it’s easy to get distracted from the shoe’s trail-ready performance when the colorways are this good.

