Forget Quiet Luxury, HOKA Is Doing Quiet Tech

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson
1 / 5
atmos

I feel like I’ve written this a gazillion times through 2023, but here we go again: HOKA has released yet another wonderful sneaker. Big shock!

This time it’s in the form of the Transport, a super sleek silhouette that’s the latest to join the ever-growing HOKA arsenal. As expected, it has everything you’d expect of the French footwear brand: a chunky midsole, layered upper, plenty of tech, and a few pleasing extras.

As well as being tidy on the eye the HOKA Transport is good to the environment, too. It has an EVA midsole made of 30 percent sugarcane, for instance, a Vibram N-OIL outsole, and a 100 percent recycled PET Cordura upper.

1 / 4
atmos

Though this might all sound pretty techy, aesthetically the HOKA Transport looks anything but. Truth is, for all of HOKA’s great sneakers this year (and believe me, there’s been a few), the Transport is the sleekest of them all. If anything, it’s surprisingly un-HOKA like.

Over the years, HOKA has become synonymous with bold branding, loud colors, and show-stopping silhouettes. The Transport, though, is none of these. In fact, it’s the antithesis of them all and its beauty lies in its simplicity.

1 / 4
atmos

Arriving in three subtle colorways — Dune, black, and grey — the Transport bears a similar resemblance to HOKA’s recent Satisfy Clifton collaboration, which too bore a toggle fastening closure as opposed to traditional laces.

Unlike HOKA’s Satisfy, though, the Transport is made for more than just running: it’s an all-rounder that bridges the worlds of lifestyle and performance. Albeit subtly.

In 2023, quiet luxury might have been the phrase on everybody’s lips, but when it comes to HOKA and its new Transport sneaker, I think the term quiet tech is a little more fitting. Don't 'cha think?

