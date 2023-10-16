HOKA’s Bulky Trail Shoe Has Been Aesthetically Upgraded

HOKA’s Tor Ultra is by far and away my favorite HOKA sneaker. It’s chunky, it’s water-resistant, and it looks the business. Plus, thanks to its sturdy AF construction, the Tor Ultra makes for an excellent doorstop when not being worn.

This year the chunky hiker has been celebrating its fifth birthday with a slew of happenings: from collaborations with Bodega, _J.L-A.L_ and, most recently, BEAMS to a myriad of restocks of some of its sell-out colorways.

With two months of 2023 still remaining, HOKA isn’t finished yet and its latest link up alongside Japanese retailer Mita is undoubtedly its best yet.

Taking on the Tor Ultra Lo (the smaller of the Tor Ultra duo), Mita has reimagined the chunky sneaker in all its autumnal glory by revamping it in earthy tones that evoke a shoe harmoniously at one with nature.

Typical of any HOKA Tor Ultra, the upper is covered in a water-repelling GORE-TEX coat and pops of plush nylon, while down below the epochal Vibram midsole ensures all-day comfort. As if that wasn’t enough, under foot you’ll find a blend of EVA and state-of-the-art weight-to-resilience ratio “RMAT” to achieve excellent traction and cushioning.

Honestly, you don’t need me to tell you just how good HOKA’s Tor Ultra sneakers are. It’s just, with this being a Japan-only release, I’m hoping this article serves as a hint to our Japanese readership that there’s a guy in London (me) looking for a plug. I hope to hear from you soon.