HOKA's Best Shoe Just Got Better

I am a huge fan of HOKA and I've covered a lot of its recent shoe launches because, well, they're incredibly good. When HOKA stops making beautiful shoes, I'll stop celebrating 'em — I just don't think that'll ever actually happen.

The next big win for HOKA is another collaboration with BEAMS, wherein the Japanese retailer serves up a tasty take on the Tor Ultra Low and Hi, two shoes that I'd argue are HOKA's best — a beautifully heavyweight silhouette that brings together a waterproof GORE-TEX upper and Vibram outsole in a supremely well-balanced package.

BEAMS

BEAMS' latest Tor Ultra shoe colorway is comparatively classic compared to sneaker store atmos' recent remix.

Comprising two timeless cool-hued colorways for BEAMS and BEAMS BOY (BEAMS' confusingly-named young-ish womenswear line), we've got a very grey HOKA Tor Ultra Hi and a pleasantly contrasted grey/beige HOKA Tor Ultra Low. The latter is particularly pretty, a satisfyingly retro-looking palette that feels enjoyable uncool.

No trendy flexes here, just a nice, normal look for an excellent shoe.

1 / 2 BEAMS

HOKA's winning streak has been ensured by two intertwining elements: high-profile collaboration and excellent in-line shoes.

This is indicative of how, really, and footwear brand finds its place. Typically, collaborations give brands a boost in visibility, aligning it with tastemakers and readjusting the brands' positioning, whereas it's up to the in-line shoes to keep eyes on the companies involved.

HOKA's Tor Ultra series is a classic success story: introduced in 2018 by way of a collaboration with New York brand Engineered Garments, the Tor Ultra shoe line remains so coveted that its rare collaborations and in-house models typically sell out as quickly as they release to this day.

1 / 3 BEAMS

These exclusive HOKA Tor Ultra sneakers, which hit BEAMS' website and stores on September 15, will likely fly just as fast.

That's part of HOKA's magic: as shoes technically sound and useful as its shoes are for folks seeking useful footwear, they're also objectively attractive, which helps them cross over to mainstream appeal.

If only they were more widely available!