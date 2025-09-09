The Crisply Tailored Performance-Wear of Japan's Unsung Fashion Innovator

When I asked Hideaki Yoshihara and Yukiko Ode, the married couple behind fashion label HYKE, if any notable military designs informed the brand's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, I received an email listing ten different pieces of archival tactical wear.

The answer to my question, clearly, is a resounding “yes.”

HYKE SS26 is filled with vintage military references aplenty, from American G-8 WEP flight jackets first issued in the 1950s to the French Navy’s old sailor pants.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, HYKE’s founders owned a vintage store specializing in such rare militaria before starting the brand. However, what remains a consistent source of personal surprise and intrigue is how HYKE disguises these hardy army elements into precisely tailored casual uniforms.

It’s this act of reinvention that makes HYKE one of Japan’s best-kept fashion secrets.

“For SS26, we were drawn to marine and sailor themes, but we chose black as our main color instead of the navy most people associate with nautical [clothing] to offer a new proposition,” the brand’s founders tell Highsnobiety. “The darker color choice may have contributed to a more formal impression.”

The online runway show begins with a jet black sweater tucked into flowing oversized black pants, the only obvious link to sailing attire being a 13-button front flap on the pants, reminiscent of U.S. Navy “Crackerjack” pants. Those 13 buttons are a consistent motif as we move through the following 40 looks, appearing on everything from lightwash baggy jeans to the top of a tailored jumpsuit.

While HYKE has always incorporated tailoring into its collections, it felt more prevalent this time around, especially thanks to a strong showing of sharply cropped double-breasted blazers.

This more formal change in mood is also partly due to the conclusion of its popular The North Face collaboration. HYKE’s founders say this, “allowed us to explore new themes that were less focused on outdoor and sports elements.”

But don’t be fooled, there are still performance technical fabrics baked into SS26's astutely tailored wearables. And for this summer collection, it was particularly important that those materials function in hot climates.

“Due to recent heat waves that have been experienced throughout the world, we have been conscious of using high-quality fabrics that are crisp and comfortable, without clinging to the skin,” says the HYKE founders.

HYKE's newest lightweight coats utilize the expertise of Pertex, maker of advanced sportswear fabrics, and sheer polyester double-raschel mesh gives bomber jackets added breathability.

HYKE might’ve reduced the plainly sporty elements in its SS26 collection, but the brand’s technical problem-solving is ever-present.

