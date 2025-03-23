The North Face's Secretly Best Collab Is Back for FW25

At HYKE's Fall/Winter 2025 presentation, another beautiful linkup with The North Face came to fruition.

HYKE knows how to make womenswear that is as good-looking as it is practical, and the FW25 presentation saw the brand perfect its craft. The North Face collaboration was simply the cherry on top of this stylish feast.

The FW25 collaboration between HYKE and The North Face included branded tees, puffer down vests, and roomy mountain jackets. The collaborative pieces appeared alongside airy pleated skirts and balloon-sleeve sheer tops, resulting in 'fits that were high on functionality and quiet luxe tastes.

The HYKE x The North Face team-up also includes a collaborative Vectiv Pro 3 sneaker, The North Face's most advanced trail runner finished with these incredibly chunked-up soles.

Additionally, HYKE's FW25 presentation debuted collaborations with Porter and Beautiful Shoes, more stylish treats from longtime fashion friends of the Japanese brand. At the time same, it's hard to ignore HYKE's TNF pieces, especially since we don't often get this moment between the two labels.

HYKE x the North Face are kind of a rare thing. They spoiled us after their SS18 debut, going banger for banger for four seasons. Then, things got quiet in the land of HYKE x The North Face for awhile there, that is until the brand decided to bless the world with their collaborative presence again in 2023.

2024 was also a good year to be a HYKE x TNF fan, as the brands delivered two seasonal servings of tasteful tonal 'fits that looked too good for the outdoors.

I don't know. At this rate, maybe the two aren't such a rare situation anymore (great, more for the people!). But they're still the best at what they do, which is cooking up super good-looking outdoor gear.