HYKE & The North Face Are Dropping the Year's Best Trek Collab (Again)

If you’ve been counting the days for the release of The North Face and HYKE’s reborn collaborative collection, you can finally relax.

First, you’re in good company, as we also share your need for technical yet chic outerwear. Secondly, the launch is just about here, so close you can just hear the zippers zipping, clips clipping, and sneaky pockets being discovered on some of the most stylish technical outerwear you've ever seen.

2019 was the last time that HYKE and The North Face teamed up for their much-celebrated collections of parkas, layering coats, and even tents (!!!) before they ended their years-long collab line shortly after.

But as of February 2024, the two labels will officially be back together and it’s exactly what outerwear and street-style dreams are made of.

The collection, which will be available to view via HYKE's Japanese website on February 5 before launching on February 22, includes super functional weatherproof coats, bolero vests, caps, and a pair of very sexy trail sneakers.

All are co-branded with the respective logos and "TNFH," the official abbreviation for the collab between the two beloved brands.

HYKE x TNF 2024 will only release in Japan, at least at first. This is due to the licensing complexity inherent to The North Face: long story short, VF Corp owns TNF internationally and Japanese outdoor giant Goldwin has the exclusive license to sell it in Japan.

As this is a Japanese team-up, don't get too excited about a potential international release, though it's happened before.

HYKE’s collab with The North Face was lauded every time it launched for the sheer beauty, dare we say, and utilitarian, quiet luxury nature of it all. (Get it? Nature?) Even if it's Japan-only, how wonderful that it's back.

HYKE is a Japanese clothing label founded in 1998 by married designers Yukiko Ode and Hideaki Yoshihara.

The couple had previously owned a vintage store and HYKE’s signature styles all have an appropriately vintage military (but make it luxe) slant to them, like ankle-length shearling coats inspired by liner jackets and tapered fatigue-style chinos.

While it’s a womenswear brand at heart, HYKE also creates genderless looks, and this new TNF collab (and the previous adidas line) gets to that essence.

It’s been a long time coming, but HYKE and The North Face are legitimately back in action together. Zip us up into it all.