Renell Medrano’s Cargo Skirts Are for the Cool Fashion Girlies

The micro mini, spearheaded by Miu Miu's prevailing garment, isn't the only skirt having a moment during the Spring/Summer 2022 season. The cargo skirt is also enjoying quite a bit of attention, with many thanks to Renell Medrano's Ice Studios brand.

Sure, many brands tout a fair share of their own multi-pocket utility skirts, but no one's leading the cargo skirt craze like Ice Studios.

First introduced in 2021, the Medrano-led label's sporty mini skirt and maxi cargo skirt — ranging from $200 to $250 — has found its tribe amongst fashion's cool girls. It's even earned approvals (and multiple wears) from figures like Bella Hadid, Justine Skye, and Paloma Elsesser.

So, what is it about the Ice Studios' skirt that has the fashion girlies swooning? Is it its athletically-chic nature? The Y2K feels? The willingness to support a talented creative like Medrano?

As a proud owner of the brand's longline cargo, it's all the above for me.

Bringing back a late 90s, early 00s classic, the Ice Studios skirt offers a healthy balance of sport and style, allowing for versatile dressing ranging from a rooftop brunch with the girls to a fashionable grocery store run.

Ice Studious' long cargo skirt is also comprised of sturdy nylon, which makes the piece quite durable for those looking to keep it for the long run. Meanwhile, an adjustable drawstring on the waistline assists with providing the perfect fit.

The same vibe follows the mini skirt, equipped with water repellent nylon, a mesh shorts lining, and flexible drawstrings.

Ice Studios entered the fashion brand chat in 2021, with Medrano calling the shots at the helm.

Medrano is the photographer behind today's most iconic moments like Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers album cover, Dennis Rodman's November 2021 GQ feature, and Venus and Serena Williams' 2022 Harper's Bazaar cover, to name a few.

Not to mention, she's also captured quite a few campaigns for Nike, Rihanna's since-paused Fenty, and Calvin Klein.

Stepping from behind the camera for a more hands-on approach to fashion, Medrano proves to be just as nice with designing for as she is with the camera.

With Medrano involved, celebrity backing, and the brand developing a cult-favorite status by the day, it's no surprise that Ice Studios' cargo skirts can't stay on the shelves.

Recent restocks of its mini and long cargo skirts have come and gone in the same breath. But don't fret, more Ice Studios' skirts are on the way in more flavors and extended sizes for interested fly dressers to live out their cargo skirt summer.