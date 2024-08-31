Nike's Transforming Cargo Skirt Is for 90s Style Masters

As Y2K trends rage on, Nike is going back one decade to revive a staple popularized in the 1990s.

Nike's Woven Cargo Midi Skirt is a versatile piece that embodies the essence of the beloved 1990s cargo skirt. Whether paired with chunky sneakers, a sweater, or a leather jacket and Dr. Martens, the cargo skirt knew how to make a statement while catering to a variety of aesthetics. In a world that values practicality, it's about time this retro piece returned.

Nike's midi skirt brings the look so sought after in the late '90s to the present day. The Swoosh skirt mixes utilitarian and performance, and its three neutral colorways — black, white, and gray — easily pair with a slew of clothing staples like white tees and, of course, sporty Nike sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Nike functional cargo skirt has a concealed zipper that transforms the piece from an ankle-grazing midi style to a thigh-baring mini skirt, furthering the 90s vibe. Talk about a blast from the past (and then some).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For the past couple of years, cargo skirts have ruled spring and summer wardrobes, thanks to brands like Renell Medrano's Ice Studios brand. As one of the early leaders of the craze, the label's effort included a maxi cargo skirt scooped up by cool girls like Bella Hadid and Justine Skye.

Nike's now added its own spin to the trend (others too). And so...cargo skirts reign on!

Nike's Mid-Rise Woven Cargo Midi Skirt is now available on the label's website for $80, which is basically $40 each for two skirts.

Girl math.