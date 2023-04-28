EXCLUSIVE: Nike & Inter Are Dropping An Air Max 97

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Max 97

Release Date: May 2

Price: TBC

Editor’s Notes: Inter’s Nike sneaker chronicles are continuing in 2023 as the Italian side reunites with the Swoosh to drop a limited-edition Air Max 97.

Limited to just 200 pairs in the “Friends and Family” version, the Inter-fied AM97 comes decorated in the blue and black shades synonymous with the Serie A outfit, and houses the iconic piping we’ve come to expect from the silhouette.

The AM97 was selected as the focus of this collaboration thanks to its strong resonance with the Milanese and wider Italian community.

The sneaker, which was first introduced by Nike in 1997, initially landed “Metallic Silver/Varsity Red-Black” colorway, before further iterations following its success.

Its sleek, ultra-modern look has since made it a favorite amongst Air Max fans over the years, and is still renowned as being the label’s first shoe to use a full-length, dual-pressure air bag in full-length polyurethane.

Fans of both Inter, Nike, Air Max and, well, sneakers, will be aware that this isn’t the first time Inter and Nike have linked for a sneaker. Back in 2021 the pair debuted a limited-edition Air Force 1, which sold out almost instantaneously.

The retail version Air Max 97 Nike in Inter colors (which is different from the friends and family version by the absence of the crest) is set to land online on May 2 and is expected to fly off the shelves in a similar fashion, although specifics on pricing and where they can be copped are still yet to be determined.

All we know at this point is that with only 200 pairs landing in the exclusive “Friends and Family” version, you better have your wits about you if you’re going to have any chance of copping a pair. Or, you might do well to visit Highsnobiety's Sneaker IG as an alternate route. Good luck, either way.