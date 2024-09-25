Nike’s All-New Mega-Chunky Air Max Sneaker Comes With a Lift Kit

Nike's retro-futuristic Air Max Furyosa sneaker is one of Nike's thickest Air Max offerings yet. It's also one of its most dynamic, proving that less isn't always more. And thats a very good thing.

With a multi-textured upper that blends webbed mesh, suede and rubber detailing, the Air Max Furyosa shoe has a mega multi-dimensional silhouette that's as big as it is busy.

This boisterous sneaker took Air Max's bounce-tastic dogma and ran with it, continuing the saga of fire Air Max drops loyal fans have been blessed with in recent months.

Thicker than some of its other recently released brethren, like the Air Max Verse, the Furyosa has double-decker air soles that add some serious height. The split midsole invites another layer of dimension to an already intricate sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Even the lacing on this sneaker is extra, as a duel-lacing system fuses flair and function around the upper. This is an especially nice touch, considering mega laced-out sneakers are kind of the vibe ATM, at least if adidas' XLG Runner Deluxe is any indicator.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

First released in 2021, the Air Max Furyosa has balanced the beefed-up chonk of this sneaker with some new colorways, including a pastel blend that adds some demureness to the sneaker's thickset build.

It's a real meek and mild meets brawny and wild moment.

Air Max stans can get their hands on this multi-layered sneaker on Nike's Indonesian website, where they retail for 2,279,000 IDR (about $150). The Air Max Furyosa otherwise hasn't seen a wide international release but expect the beefy sneaker to become more widely available in due time.

In the meantime, if the Nike Furyosa could post its current status, it would read: "It's complicated" because this shoe has a lot going on.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

But, you know, in the flyest way possible.