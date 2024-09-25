Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s All-New Mega-Chunky Air Max Sneaker Comes With a Lift Kit

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers

Nike's retro-futuristic Air Max Furyosa sneaker is one of Nike's thickest Air Max offerings yet. It's also one of its most dynamic, proving that less isn't always more. And thats a very good thing.

With a multi-textured upper that blends webbed mesh, suede and rubber detailing, the Air Max Furyosa shoe has a mega multi-dimensional silhouette that's as big as it is busy.

Shop Nike Air Max Furyosa

This boisterous sneaker took Air Max's bounce-tastic dogma and ran with it, continuing the saga of fire Air Max drops loyal fans have been blessed with in recent months.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Thicker than some of its other recently released brethren, like the Air Max Verse, the Furyosa has double-decker air soles that add some serious height. The split midsole invites another layer of dimension to an already intricate sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Even the lacing on this sneaker is extra, as a duel-lacing system fuses flair and function around the upper. This is an especially nice touch, considering mega laced-out sneakers are kind of the vibe ATM, at least if adidas' XLG Runner Deluxe is any indicator.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

First released in 2021, the Air Max Furyosa has balanced the beefed-up chonk of this sneaker with some new colorways, including a pastel blend that adds some demureness to the sneaker's thickset build.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's a real meek and mild meets brawny and wild moment.

Air Max stans can get their hands on this multi-layered sneaker on Nike's Indonesian website, where they retail for 2,279,000 IDR (about $150). The Air Max Furyosa otherwise hasn't seen a wide international release but expect the beefy sneaker to become more widely available in due time.

In the meantime, if the Nike Furyosa could post its current status, it would read: "It's complicated" because this shoe has a lot going on.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

But, you know, in the flyest way possible.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

asicsGEL-VENTURE 6 SHIELD Graphite Grey/Truffle Grey
$145.00
Available in:
Several sizes
DickiesDuck High Pile Fleece Lined Chore Jacket Dark Brown
$165.00
Available in:
SMLXLXXL
Fucking AwesomeSpider Skully Beanie Black
$60.00
Available in:
One size
Tayler Adigun
WriterTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's New Extra-Chonky Air Max Sneaker Is Already Olympian-Approved
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Chonky Air Max Sneaker Gets Its Big Moment
    • Sneakers
  • Nike’s Techy New Air Max Gets Into the Olympic Spirit
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Chunky Jean Air Max Sandals Kinda Slay
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's New Super Chunky Air Max Shoes Are True Big Steppers
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Jerry Lorenzo on ESSENTIALS' Fall 2024 "Homecoming" (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Real-World The North Face Athletes Explain Cecilie Bahnsen x TNF (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Parel Studios FW24 Is Corporate Gorpcore
    • Style
  • adidas & CLOT’s Meshtastic Sneaker Is Another Breezy Banger
    • Sneakers
  • Nike’s All-New Mega-Chunky Air Max Sneaker Comes With a Lift Kit
    • Sneakers
  • Cecilie Bahnsen & ASICS' SS25 Sneakers Are Dad Shoes With Flower Power
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now