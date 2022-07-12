Inter Is Keeping Things Traditional For 2022/23

When it comes to football kits, Inter knows a thing or two about good ones.

Whether it’s the Italian side’s myriad of Pirelli-sponsored rigs worn by Adriano, the Zanettis, Ronaldo, and even Robbie Keane (?!), or the Dennis Bergkamp Cesare Fiorucci era in the early nineties, the Nerazzurri knows its onions.

So the fact that its new Nike home jersey for 2022/23 is another banger surely shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Adorning the signature blue and black stripes that have been synonymous with Inter since it was founded in 1908, the kit draws inspiration from a kit from the club’s archive (a 1960s design more specifically) and features the word “Milano” on the inside of the collar.

Inter has described the kit as a celebration of “innovative spirit, which is deeply ingrained in Inter DNA” which will be “manifested this season through a series of special initiatives.”

Fresh off the back of its second “Made in Milano” collection, the new home jersey – which is available online now – is set to be debuted in a pre-season friendly against Lugano on July 12, which is also set to mark the return of striker Romelu Lukaku, who completed a season-long loan return back to San Siro after year away at Chelsea.

Simone Inzaghi and his Inter side – who earlier this year dropped a cycling collaboration with Cinelli Vigorelli and Nemo Tig Gravel – will be looking to reclaim the Scudetto from city rivals AC Milan, who won their first league title in over a decade last season under the guise of the Stefano Pioli.