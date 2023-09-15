Sign up to never miss a drop
At Mowalola SS24, Conjoined Drip Leads the Way

Following a Paris debut last season, Mowalola is back on the London Fashion Week calendar, having debuted its Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

For Mowalola Ogunlesi's fourth collection titled "Crash," we were met with post-rumble beauty, more deliberately dirtied clothes, and fresh Mowalola-fied branding. Oh, and lots of skin.

As Kanye West (just "Ye" now) and his wife Bianca Censori sat in the front row, Ye's ex Irina Shayk opened the show in a metallic silver halter dress stamped with "MOWALOLA L.D.N." Mowalola's graphic played on Everlast's famed logo commonly seen on its boxing shorts.

Well, that explains the "beauty is pain" vibes. It's safe to say that looking fresh out of a brawl is still very in.

After spinning some of NY's most iconic logos, Mowalola returns to Mowalola-fy Umbro's logo, too. For Mowalola's take however, an "M" rests inside that instantly recognizable diamond, as seen on the SS24 collection's colorblock shorts.

Fresh thermal concepts topped new-season leather jackets. The United Kingdom's flag met Japan's for select patterned pieces. Once massive handbags shrunk into tiny shoulder bags. Conjoined looks came to us as twinning track jackets and graphic tees attached at the sides, worn and strutted by two models.

In true Mowalola fashion, we plenty of skin-baring to swallow it all down, courtesy of midriff-exposing tops, NSFW graphic tees, extra-micro mini skirts, and barely-there undies. Mowalola's tiny crop tops certainly gave Rick Owens' horny tanks a run for their money.

