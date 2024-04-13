Introducing The Not In Milan Collection, A Celebration of Design

This article is part of Not In Milan, a multi-media festival of culture running alongside Milan Design Week.

Milan Design Week is the most prestigious furniture fair, the biggest of its kind in the world, and Highsnobiety is once again on the ground to launch our latest “Not In” city series.

Not In Milan is a multi-channel cultural festival celebrating our favorite things about the city during one of its busiest weeks.

A lot is going down for Not In Milan, including parties, limited-edition collaborations, and an exclusive collection created by Highsnobiety.

This four-piece capsule collection celebrating classic Milanese culture will be released online on the Highsnobiety Shop and iOS app on April 17. The capsule collection takes inspiration from the city’s Art-Deco-style signage, replicated on a hoodie and an umbrella, as well as aperitivo culture, an Italian phenomenon we’re so passionate about that we created our own guide to the best aperitivos in Milan.

Find the capsule collection alongside products created in collaboration with our favorite Italian institutions, like another round of our popular Bar Basso collaboration, a furniture-focused collection with Salone del Mobile, and Inter's iconic blue and black striped shirt re-interpreted for homeware. All these exclusive collaborations and more are also hitting the Highsnobiety Shop on April 17.

For those in Milan, you can check out everything at our design pop-up in Sidewalk Kitchens (Via Bonvesin de la Riva, 3, 20129 Milano) which also features exclusive furniture created by Marbledworks and the Berlin-based art collective Sucuk & Bratwurst.