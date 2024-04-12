Not In Milan Is Arriving, Here's Everything Going Down

This article is part of Not In Milan, a multi-media festival of culture running alongside Milan Design Week.

The latest installment in Highsnobiety's "Not In" city series is taking over Milan. The multimedia cultural experience will arrive next week and run alongside Milan Design Week, the biggest furniture fair in the world, starting on April 14.

A lot is going down throughout the week, including events, pop-ups, parties, product collaborations, and exclusive content. Below, we've rounded up some of the key moments happening IRL.

The festivities officially begin with us visiting our old friends at Bar Basso. A regular collaborator with Highsnobiety, the bar will host the opening ceremony for Not In Milan.

Highsnobiety / Ismael Moumin

Speaking of Bar Basso, we’ve also created a collaborative line of graphic tops, accessories, and co-branded bar tools with the legendary watering hole. Other product collaborations for Not In Milan include the Italian furniture company Zanotta, the iconic football team Inter, and the furniture fair Salone del Mobile.Milano. All products will be available to buy on April 17 from the Highsnobiety Shop and iOS App.

If you're in town, you can also check out all of the collaborations at our pop-up design space, hosted at Sidewalk Kitchens, a food collective that operates four kitchens out of its vast space in Zona Risorgimento.

The pop-up design gallery at Sidewalk Kitchens will be open from April 17 to April 19, featuring new menu items for Not In Milan and exclusive furniture designed by Sucuk und Bratwurst and Marbledworks.

We’ve also got a packed event schedule throughout the week, including a house party hosted with Zanotta, a run through the city with HOKA, and CAMPERLAB taking over one of Milan’s best nightclubs, Silicone Club.

Whether it be on the ground or online, we hope to celebrate Not In Milan with you.