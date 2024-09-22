AVAVAV & adidas Hit the Ground Running at Milan Fashion Show

For its Spring/Summer 2025 collection debut, AVAVAV took to the track.

Following up on a trashy show from Fall/Winter 2024’s collection, the brand showcased its newest line to spectators on Sunday. Creative director Beate Karlsson welcomed guests to Milan’s Forza e Coraggio sports arena, and explained that models would be trying to beat the world record in short distance running.

It was fitting that the show was presented on a track considering AVAVAV teamed up with adidas for the collection.

The label’s iconic four-finger footwear got an adidas makeover, adding the Three Stripes to the shoes to the Leather Finger Boots. Models ran, power walked, and some even tripped down the track in the unconventional shoes.

The rest of AVAVAV’s SS25 collection blended high fashion with sporty elements. Apparel from the offering also got a little help from adidas, with pieces like cropped track jackets, exaggerated puffer jackets, track pants seen on the runners.

adidas is keeping busy thanks to buzzy new versions of popular models like the Samba and Superstar, in addition to collaborations that debuted during fashion month.

Yes, that’s right—the AVAVAV collab isn’t the first label to tap the athletic brand for their SS25 line. Willy Chavarria recently teamed up with adidas for a new take on the Jabbar sneaker.

The pointy toe shoes were seen on models strutting down the runway during New York Fashion Week earlier in September.

Who could've guessed how many new, high-fashion looks adidas shoes could get?