J.Crew + Tracksmith = Prep on Prep

For a brand that’s been quietly going about its business for almost a decade, 2022 has been a pretty manic year for Tracksmith.

In between releasing its “Speed City” collaboration with PUMA and launching its first-ever sneaker, the Boston-based outfit did the small thing of revealing its expansion plans in the form of a London pop-up store that will soon become its permanent European flagship.

Tracksmith 1 / 3

If all that wasn’t enough, Tracksmith is now switching on its collaboration conveyor belt once more to deliver a collaboration alongside its preppy American counterparts J.Crew.

Riding a similar journey to Tracksmith, J.Crew too has had a wild 2022. Following the appointment of former Supreme design director Brendon Babenzien as its new menswear creative director, there’s been a buzz around a brand that for so long lacked one.

His debut collection continues to roll out into Fall/Winter 2022 and is yet to disappoint, while the label has even opened the doors to an all-new concept space in New York's super trendy Nolita district.

Tracksmith 1 / 4

So the fact that both J.Crew and Tracksmith has time to even think about creating an exclusive collab, let alone actually producing one, is admirable in itself – or just damn stupid.

Either way, it’s here and everyone (at the time of writing) is in one piece. Not least Tracksmith founder Matt Taylor and Babenzien, who feature throughout the collaboration’s pleasingly-vibrant campaign.

Tracksmith 1 / 5

The collection itself – which is expected to land online later this month – is as expected: activewear designed for performance but equally as suited to comfortable days off, clad in typically heritage (and preppy) tones.

Comprising a full selection of running apparel, as well as accessories that can easily transition to colder weather activities too, the collection is the meeting of two brands who are undoubtedly on the same wavelength.