Tracksmith Lands In London Bearing Footwear

There’s no running brand quite like Tracksmith. Derived from any wild materials or ground-breaking innovation, the Boston-based label instead focuses on timeless designs and conventional materials, an approach that has seen it become the go-to running brand for the more traditionalist runner.

Interestingly, unlike many other sports labels, it’s stayed firmly in its lane since its inception in 2014, with its Newbury Street Trackhouse still its only permanent location, and apparel still very much its game.

Well, until now, that is.

Not only has the brand revealed its first ever international Trackhouse in London’s Marlyebone area (details above), it's too launching its first foray into the world of performance footwear, with its all-new Eliot Runner.

Developed to meet the rigorous demands of the most committed runners, the sneaker has been crafted to provide the "perfect balance of cushioning and responsiveness", all with the expected striped-back and collegiate-like Tracksmith aesthetic.

“We worked for several years to develop an everyday trainer that would address the fundamental needs of this athlete: versatile performance over a range of speeds and surfaces, with the perfect blend of cushioning and responsiveness,” explained Matt Taylor, founder and CEO of Tracksmith.

“We zeroed in on every detail, tuning and refining the composition of the raw materials, to create a sensation under foot that runners will love.”

You can reserve your place in line to pre-order the the Tracksmith Eliot Runner – which is set to launch globally in November – on October 24, while in-person reviews will also be held at Tracksmith’s London and Chicago pop-ups and their Boston flagship.

This release comes fresh off the back of its "Speed City" collection alongside PUMA earlier this month, before the launch of its latest mainline Cross Country collection.

“Our goal has always been to design products for the specific needs of the committed runner,” Taylor continued. “Although we launched the brand with apparel, footwear has always been a strategic priority given the significant role it plays in a runner’s daily life.”