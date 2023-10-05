Sign up to never miss a drop
James Blake Is a Bottega Murse Boy

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

I cannot name one James Blake song. Honestly, if James Blake passed me on the street I wouldn’t have any idea that it was in fact James Blake passing me on the street, even if he sang one of his songs that I cannot name very loudly in my ear.

What I can tell you, though, thanks to a morning Twitter feed full of James Blake, is that James Blake is unashamedly a Bottega Veneta boy.

The 35-year-old, who *checks Wikipedia* is an English musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer, was spotted on October 4 alongside his partner *checks Wikipedia* Jameela Jamil, sporting one of Bottega Veneta’s $2,000 Cassette bags.

The cross-body number, which is crafted from a buttery soft lambskin leather using the Italian house’s signature Intreccio craftsmanship, sat atop a pleasingly subtle blue Dickies-like set as the pair meandered through New York’s SoHo neighborhood.

1 / 4
*EXCLUSIVE* Jacob Elordi stops by Verve Coffee with his dog
Backgrid / Bottega Veneta

While Blake’s Bottega bag is mightily impressive, the artist has a long way to go to catch up with arguably the king of wearing opulent bags on the daily, Jacob Elordi, who has more than his fair share of expensive satchels.

The Euphoria star, who was spotted running errands while flexing Bottega Veneta's medium-sized Andiamo bag back in March, has been spotted wearing Burberry, Fendi, CELINE, and Louis Vuitton in the last 12 months alone.

Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Still, to be able to publicly flex one Bottega Veneta bag in something in itself and a lot more BV flexing than I’ve ever done. I suppose if Blake is going to ever reach Elordi's bag levels he’ll have to hope his *checks Wikipedia again* sixth album Playing Robots Into Heaven does the numbers.

