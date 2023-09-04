Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Jacob Elordi Is Flexing Louis Vuitton Style

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Jacob Elordi, the extremely tall Australian Euphoria acting barefoot prince and an all round great looking guy, is a stylish young fella, too.

The 26-year-old — aka Euphoria's main antagonist, Nate Jacobs — has made quite the name for himself of late with his extensive collection of designer bags, which includes styles from the likes of Burberry, Fendi, Celine, and Bottega Veneta.

Now, though, Elordi has delivered arguably his biggest murse (man purse) flex to-date after he was spotted in Venice, Italy, on September 3 flipping the V and clutching Louis Vuitton’s new-look Monogram Speedy bag.

For those not familiar with LV’s new Speedy Monogram Bag, we ask you to revisit Pharrell’s debut Spring/Summer 2024 show as the French house’s creative director earlier this year and marvel at the duffle in all its opulent glory.

As I say, Elordi sporting luxury bags is nothing new.

Back in March he was spotted meandering around Los Angeles rocking Bottega’s Andiamo bag and the Italian house’s Cassette (on separate occasions), shortly after a teenie CELINE murse the month prior.

Still, adding LV’s Monogram Speedy bag to his ever-growing collection of splendour bags can do no harm. If anything, it’s his most impressive flex to date, which is really saying something. More of the same please, Jacob!

Shop The Look
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Pharrell & His $1 Million Louis Vuitton Bag Are Taking Over Paris
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Writer's Blocks: The Best Notebooks for Back to School Season
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Is It a Tote Bag? Is It a Basketball Jersey? This Is Kinda Both
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Louis Vuitton's New Creative Director is also One of the Richest People in Hip-Hop
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    This Summer, We're Big on Big Shorts
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • adidas PRIME X 2 STRUNG
    adidas' New Super Shoes Are So Super They're Illegal
    • Sneakers
  • hs-fs-neu-york-products
    Here's Everything Dropping at Neu York
    • Style
  • Jacob Elordi Louis Vuitton Bag
    Jacob Elordi Is Flexing Louis Vuitton Style
    • Style
  • Swatch x Blancpain
    What Comes After MoonSwatch? Swatch x Blancpain
    • Watches
  • deviceone & Mask72's custom adidas Forum Low "Fisherman's Crate" sneaker
    EXCLUSIVE: Inspired By Greek Tradition, These adidas Were Shaped By Hand
    • Sneakers
  • mr porter sale
    Take 70% OFF TOM FORD, THE ROW, ACNE STUDIOS & More in This Summer Sale
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023