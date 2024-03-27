Jayson Tatum's Coach Campaign Is Fate (EXCLUSIVE)

After an already mega-successful 2024 season with the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum has something else he can brag about. Coach has tapped him to be one of the historic fashion house's ambassadors, joining the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, and others who have recently repped the American label.

Stylish company, especially with Tatum having already solidified his spot as one of the NBA’s best-dressed.

For Coach’s Spring 2024 “The Courage To Be Real” campaign, the luxury band proposes “embracing all aspects of who you are with confidence and inspiring others to express themselves authentically,” per a statement.

Wearing a crisp black turtleneck, Tatum is posed in front of dreamy pastels — much like Lil Nas X’s 2022 Coach campaign — wearing the Jackson Watch and the Gradient Keyhole Square Sunglasses, classic styles that've been updated for 2024.

Coach / Charlie Engman

Tatum tells Highsnobiety that he's most excited about "the organic side" of his Coach partnership. In fact, it almost feels fated, like Tatum was destined to one day model for Coach.

"Growing up my mom had a lot of Coach," he said. "The first grown-up item I had was a Coach wallet when I was a kid. It kinda brought me back to those days. Being able to partner with them is kind of like a full-circle moment.”

Founded in New York City in 1941, Coach has long been a brand that celebrates American fashion and workmanship. Tatum fits right into that ethos.

Though it's been under the the watch of creative director Stuart Vevers since 2013, Coach has continued to reinvent itself over the decades and Tatum is a perfect symbol of that consistent evolution, given the trajectory of his basketball career.

Off the court, Tatum has been lauded by NBA fans for his low-key, casual but sophisticated style. He’s as ahead of the curve in his personal life as he is during game time — his nifty leopard print Nike Air Jordans were years ahead of the comeback of the animal print revival of 2024.

Like so many other NBA stars before him, Tatum has dabbled in athletic-leaning collabs over the years but this Coach partnership is by far his most luxurious.

Tatum has had a banner year as the face of the Boston Celtics and he and his team aren't letting up any steam this season. With Tatum elevating his personal style with a Coach cosign, nothing can stop his forward momentum.